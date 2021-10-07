New Music Video Aims to Convince Young People to Get Vaccine
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Kilpatrick, like so many others, is alarmed that a big percentage of the U.S. population hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine. It especially worries him that so many of them are young people. They’ve doubtless seen the scary hospitalization charts that show the “great divide” between the vaxed and unvaxed in terms of who ends up critically ill…so why aren’t they getting the jab?
“These younger people just aren’t moved by data,” says Kilpatrick, who has come together with a team of concerned citizens via the non-profit organization Ribbons for Research to figure out what will convince more Americans to get vaccinated. “Humans are emotional creatures. Around 80% of decisions are made with the heart, and 20% with the mind. Connect data to something people care about—and speak their language—and they will act.”
He and his team realized the Gen Z (ages 18-24) and Millennial (ages 25-40) cohorts are vaccinated at low rates similar to those of rural Southern populations. This audience appeared to think itself somehow unaffected by the virus. To reach them, Kilpatrick’s team developed a focused PSA initiative with the theme “COVID-19 Is Not a Hoax.” The centerpiece of the campaign is a music single and corresponding music video titled “COVID-19 Is Hell.” It features the singer Rayko.
Kilpatrick urges media outlets to view, download, and share the single by visiting https://www.ribbonsforresearch.org/video, and asks television and radio stations to place it into high visibility rotation in their schedules.
“The video is cool and fun and even sexy, yet carries a serious message,” says Kilpatrick. “By bringing a contemporary pop music vibe together with engaging images, we’re getting that message across in a way young people will be receptive to—all we need is the help of media outlets to share it with their audiences.”
The music video is an extension of Ribbons for Research’s initial Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign titled Shoulda Got the Shot. These video and radio segments feature portrayals and testimonials from real people who have been seriously ill or lost a loved one due to COVID-19.
“The idea behind the Shoulda Got the Shot PSAs and also this newest music video is to try a heartfelt, emotional, non-preachy, politically neutral approach we believe will resonate and move these groups to take action,” says Kilpatrick.
His collaborators on the projects include Director Eric Mittleman, Producer Linda Kilpatrick, and Associate Producer Rayko Takahashi.
To understand more about why Kilpatrick and team have decided to devote so much time and so many resources to creating this PSA project, here is a quick mini-interview with him:
Q: Who does the Shoulda Got the Shot campaign target?
A: We’re aiming this campaign at various underserved populations: politically polarized, lower income, minority, and rural audiences. We have a similar social media strategy aimed at the younger “party hearty” populations that feel invincible.
Q: Why is it so urgent?
A: Currently, the U.S. vaccination rate isn’t where it should be. “Fully vaccinated” percentages vary depending on the source—a recent CNN article says it’s “around 55%”—but we know the number isn’t high enough to achieve herd immunity, which could be essential to our very survival. And, at any rate, many areas of the U.S. haven’t even reached the halfway mark.
Quite simply, the more holdouts we can convince to get the shot, the more lives we’ll save. And, with the Delta variant raging, we cannot afford to wait.
Q: What makes this campaign different?
A: Our Shoulda Got the Shot PSA campaign doesn’t lecture its audience. It isn’t a blatant endorsement by politicians and scientists. It doesn’t tell people what to think. Our approach is based on the most proven type of human persuasion: human connection. These testimonials are raw and emotional and real. People will be more likely to trust these spokespeople in a way that they’d never trust a politician or scientist. These are people who look like them.
I mean, you can feel Martha’s anguish when her voice breaks as she talks about how her daddy died from a hole in his lung caused by COVID-19. When she goes on to encourage others to get vaccinated, it’s clear that it comes from a genuine desire to prevent suffering. These spots are incredibly compelling.
Q: So…why you? What drove you to launch this campaign?
A: First, this is a cause I deeply care about. I feel much the same way about it that I felt about the Stay Alive suicide prevention documentary film I produced 18 months ago. But also, thanks to my work in the healthcare communications field, I have many years of experience in producing these kinds of permission-based approaches that feature an appeal to community agreement. I know from experience this is a powerful strategy.
Q: How can others help?
A: Please…if you work with a TV, cable, or radio station, or have influence with any other media outlet, air these PSAs and/or the “COVID-19 Is Hell” single and video. Share this lifesaving content with your community. Call (424) 262-5570 to get copies of the spots delivered to you, or visit www.ribbonsforresearchvideo.org and www.ribbonsforresearch.org for a preview and for more information.
“We really have a lot of hope for this campaign,” adds Kilpatrick. “If we all join together to share these vital messages, we can help improve the numbers in under-vaccinated communities across the U.S. We can save lives—perhaps ultimately even our own.”
# # #
Frank Kilpatrick is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur experienced in creating successful new communications businesses. He was the Founder of Healthcare Communications Group.
Balancing his business endeavors with hands-on philanthropy, Frank’s social contributions have included producing the Gratitude Meditation Podcast (GratitudeVideo.com). As a songwriter, he often collaborates with Grammy Award-winning Producer Alex Wand and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Rayko (FrankiKMusic.com).
Frank attended the University of California-Berkeley.
Dottie DeHart
# # #
