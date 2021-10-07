Impact of Covid-19 on Safety Syringes Market: Revenues to spike over 2021-2030
key players within the global safety syringes market include Dickinson & Company, Becton, Medical Smiths, Covidien plc, Retractable Technologies, Inc.
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Safety Syringes Market by PRODUCT TYPE (Retractable Safety Syringes- Manual Retractable Safety Syringes, Automatic Retractable Safety Syringes, Non-Retractable Safety Syringes- Sliding Needle Cover Syringes, Sheathing Tube Syringes, Hinged Needle Cover Syringes), and GEOGRAPHY (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030".The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Safety syringes consist of an inbuilt safety mechanism and either a detachable or permanently attached needle. They help protect healthcare workers from accidental needlestick injuries. Several countries have introduced legislation, which ensures the compulsory use of safety syringes to decrease needlestick injuries and prevent needle re-use.
The introduction of this legislation has led to safety syringes being more commonly used than conventional syringes, which in turn has led to considerable growth in the safety syringe market. Complete analysis of the safety syringe market includes various aspects of the market such as market trends, product analysis, market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The competitive landscape section focuses on key leaders within the safety syringes market and their major strategies to dominate the market. The in-depth segmental analysis enables a better understanding of market dynamics and would assist market professional in making informed decisions.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Dickinson & Company
Becton, Medical Smiths
Covidien plc
Retractable Technologies, Inc.
Kendall Healthcare,
Revolutions Medical Corporation
Terumo Corporation and Unilife Corporation.
Key Benefits
This report offers the following benefits:
In-depth coverage of the global safety syringes market including drivers, restraints and opportunities would assist market professionals in understanding market behavior
Comprehensive analysis of product types and geographic segments enables the identification of growth opportunities within the global safety syringes market
Porter’s Five Forces Framework examines the competitive structure of the global safety syringes market and would be helpful for strategic industry analysis
Analysis of strategies used by key leaders, partnerships and acquisitions within the global safety syringes market would be informative for professionals in the corporate sector
KEY DELIVERABLES
The global safety syringes market is segmented into four major categories: biopreservation media types, products, applications and geography.
