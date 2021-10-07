Turkey - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Turkey makes progress with its own-built satellite

With the successful launch of the Turksat 5A satellite in January 2021, the Turksat 5B is expected to be launched by the end of the year, and will be joined by the Turksat 6A in early 2023.





In addition to these technological breakthroughs, the country’s telcos have invested in fibre infrastructure, with Vodafone Turkey having trialled a 1Tb/s service in late 2021 to support its 5G network backhaul and improve the quality of its fixed infrastructure.





Deployment of fibre-based broadband networks are well established, with fibre accounting for almost a quarter of all fixed broadband connections as of early 2021. The DSL sector still dominates, accounting for about two-thirds of connections, but its share is steadily declining, year-on-year.





Improved fixed and mobile infrastructure is underpinning the country’s initiatives relating to Smart City concepts, which have become a key area of focus for the emerging digital economy and the transformation to a knowledge-based economy. Turkey’s National Smart Cities Strategy and Action Plan runs through to 2023.





BuddeComm notes that the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. The telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.





Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.





On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.





Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.







Key developments:





SpaceX launches the Turksat 5A satellite, expects to launch the Turksat 6A satellite in early 2023;

Turkey identified as one of the key markets for mobile subscriber growth through to 2025 in the MENA region;

Vodafone Turkey and vendor partner Nokia provide data at up to 1Tb/s in trials;

Report update includes the regulator’s market updates for Q1 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to June 2021, Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey, Turksat, Superonline, Millenicom.







