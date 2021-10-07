Immunomodulators Market to Surpass US$ 156378.2 Million by 2028; Increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders to bolster market growth, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global immunomodulators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91850.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immunomodulators Market:

The key players are actively investing in research and development (R&D) of drugs for the treatment of autoimmune disorders due to their huge demand worldwide, which is propelling the growth of global immunomodulators market.

For instance, in December 2020, TG Therapeutics a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, announced positive topline results from the Phase III ULTIMATE I & II studies evaluating ublituximab monotherapy for the treatment of multiple sclerosis patients.

Furthermore, key players operating in the immunomodulators market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to increase their market presence in the global market.

For instance, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. and Cytocom, Inc. signed a merger agreement in October 2020 to combine their operations in a single deal. For Cleveland and Cytocom shareholders, this merger will change the growth possibilities. It will also enhance their positions and speed up their ability to use immune-modulating drugs to treat major medical diseases.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immunomodulators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing approval of drugs by key players for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For instance, in October 2018, Amgen announced that AMGEVITATM, a biosimilar to adalimumab, will be available in European countries. The European Commission has authorized AMGEVITA as the first biosimilar of adalimumab (EC). AMGEVITA is approved for the treatment of inflammatory illnesses in humans, including moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions.

Among application, others segment, including, multiple sclerosis, crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others, holds a dominant share in the market owing to the widespread use of Immunomodulators for treatment purposes. Furthermore, significant untapped prospects, as well as new medication development projects in response to unmet needs and planned product launches for a variety of indications, are paving the way for future growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immunomodulators market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Immunomodulators Market, By Product Type: Immunosuppressants Calcineurin Inhibitors Glucocorticoids Antimetabolites Others Immunostimulants Vaccines Antibodies Others

Global Immunomodulators Market, By Application: Oncology Respiratory HIV Others

Global Immunomodulators Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Others

Global Immunomodulators Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



