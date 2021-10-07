Global Healthcare Biometrics Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2021-2030
Healthcare biometrics refers to different biometric applications used in hospitals and clinics to monitor the health of the patients.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Healthcare Biometrics Market by Type (Contact biometric, Non-contact biometric), By Application (Single factor authentication, Multi factor authentication), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Institutes, Research Laboratories) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Healthcare biometrics refers to different biometric applications used in hospitals and clinics to monitor the health of the patients. Different initiatives taken by government in the field of healthcare biometric due to rise in healthcare fraud and to increase security for protecting healthcare information drive the market for healthcare biometrics. Furthermore, emerging applications across novel fields of clinical research of medical devices are expected to open new avenues in the healthcare biometric market. Also, the increase in government initiatives toward healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries drive the global healthcare biometric market. However, factors such as consumer acceptance and high cost of healthcare biometric devices impede the market growth.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-users, and geography. By types, the report is segmented into contact biometric and non-contact biometric. By technology the report is segmented into single factor and multi-factor authentication. Single factor authentication is further sub-segmented into iris recognition, face recognition, signature recognition, hand recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint recognition, and others. Multi factor authentication is further sub-segmented into biometric cards, passwords, and others. By end-users, the report is segmented into hospitals, clinics, healthcare institutes, and research laboratories. Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The Major Key Players Are:
3M Cogent, Inc., ZKTeco, Inc., Siemens AG, NEC Corporation, Lumidigm, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Imprivata, Inc., Bio-Key International, Inc., Suprema, Inc., and Cross Match Technologies, Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Healthcare Biometrics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Healthcare Biometrics Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Healthcare Biometrics Market growth.
