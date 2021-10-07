Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices What Market Growth is Meant for Adjacent Industries with Insights on Players

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) generally occurs when the block-like part of a single bone of the spine (vertebra) is compressed due to trauma.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market by Product (Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices and Vertebroplasty Devices) and Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The vertebral compression fractures devices market is driven by factors such as advent of minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis. In addition, rise in geriatric population, short recovery period, low risk of infection, and shorter hospital stay are anticipated to boost the demand for VCF devices, globally. However, risk of post-surgical complications and stringent regulatory approval process hamper the market growth.Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was valued at $748 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,109 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2014 - 2022For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:The emergence of percutaneous vertebral augmentation procedures pose lucrative opportunities for key players in the VCF devices market. Percutaneous vertebral augmentation is preferred to other conventional techniques because of the associated benefits such as immediate, long-term pain relief and ideal treatment modality for osteoporotic VCF.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asAlphatec Holdings, Inc.Benvenue MedicalDepuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)Globus Medical, Inc.,Medtronic plcOrthovita, Inc.Osseon LLCStryker CorporationVEXIM SAZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Vertebral Compression Fractures Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.It offers Vertebral Compression Fractures Devices Market analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Vertebral Compression Fractures Devices Market growth.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in 2020?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market report?Q5. Does the Lab-on-Chip Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market?Q7. Does the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market report?Request for Customization of this Report @Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter “We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Meperidine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028 Medical Thrombus Aspiration Catheter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.