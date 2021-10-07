(Video) Iranian Regime Grows Weaker, as Social Unrest Persist
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protesters chant “Imprisoned teachers must be freed,” “Teachers demand your rights,” “Even if we die, we will obtain our rights”.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Protesters chant “Imprisoned teachers must be freed,” “Teachers demand your rights,” “Even if we die, we will obtain our rights”.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Teachers in Tehran and many other cities, including Isfahan, Karaj, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Qom, Ilam, Ardabil, Yasuj, Khorramabad, Bandar Abbas, Shahrekord, Kermanshah, and Dehdasht, protested.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Teachers protested the non-implementation of the ranking plan, non-payment of the retirees’ bonuses, and their dire working and living conditions.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Teachers called the “Green Licensees” held their 15th day of protests against their non-employment in front of the Ministry of Education.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tabriz, The teachers chanted, The imprisoned teacher must be released; No discrimination, no compromise, payment of salaries without having to beg for it.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Dehdasht, “The imprisoned teachers must be released; Even if we die, we will obtain our rights; teachers, demand your rights”.
Iranian people from all walks of life protested across Iran as Khamenei delivered his remarks, chanting against his dictatorship and his disastrous policies.
The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the State Security Forces (SSF), the Basij, and other security forces, according to Khamenei, must act as a "shield against enemy threats".
Teachers, pensioners, and employees protested in numerous places around Iran as Khamenei delivered his remarks, singing chants against the dictatorship and its disastrous policies.
Teachers in Tehran staged a big rally in front of the Majlis (parliament). Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Zanjan, Kerman, and other cities held similar protests.
The demonstrators chanted, "Teachers will die, but they will not give in to disgrace," underlining their determination to struggle for their reasonable demands despite the regime's lack of attention to their needs and harsh actions to put an end to their demonstrations.
Teachers are dealing with unemployment and low pay, and are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Despite months of rallies, government officials continue to ignore their demands.
Khamenei, who is often warning against the "enemy," is fully aware that these protests are building the framework for even more serious issues for his administration. He and other regime leaders recall the 2019 uprisings clearly when the mullahs' regime was on the edge of collapsing due to popular unrest.
Other regime officials, such as the commander of IRGC forces in Qazvin, have expressed similar concerns in different ways, saying on Saturday, "The conflict has been transferred from beyond our borders to within our home."
The regime has a long history of utilizing terrorism to meddle in neighbouring nations in order to keep control at home. However, with conditions in Iran deteriorating due to the regime's corrupt nature and structure, even the export of terrorism isn't helping the mullahs keep control.
To resolve Iran's challenges, the government must first address the people's fundamental problems, attend to their economic requirements, improve their living conditions, and grant them freedom and a stake in the country's future.
However, Khamenei, who has been the country's uncontested leader since 1989, is fully aware that corruption and brutality are the pillars on which his dictatorship is constructed. His rule will be undone if he abandons these two cores, thus his only option is to further the suppression of society.
This desperate policy is exemplified by his choice to nominate the despised Ebrahim Raisi as the regime's president, who is infamous for his role in the execution of hundreds of detainees. Khamenei aims to strengthen his rule and bolster his ruthless security forces against Iran's restive people by appointing Raisi.
Iran's people today have nothing to fear because they have nothing to lose.
Despite the overwhelming presence of security forces, the regime's incessant threats to arrest and harass protestors, and the unchecked spread of the coronavirus, which is aggravated by the regime's criminal practices, they are returning to the streets every day.
The Iranian people are the regime's main "enemy," as Khamenei is well aware.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the freedom-loving teachers and retirees in Iran who took to the streets to demand their rights despite high risks and security forces' threats.
Resistance, uprising, and the overthrow of religious fascism is the only way to realize the rights of retirees, teachers, and workers, she said, adding, for years, the mullahs have squandered the assets and properties of the vast majority of the Iranians on suppression, warmongering, terrorism, and the unpatriotic missile and nuclear programs.
The regime has brought the people nothing but oppression, discrimination, poverty, unemployment, and inflation.
