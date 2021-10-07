Veriff Continues Global Expansion with New Barcelona Tech Hub
New European tech hub will expand product and engineering teams, global customer reach
This is another critical step in our global expansion as we protect customers around the world from identity fraud, and I look forward to building another strong team in our new Veriff location”NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it will be launching a tech hub for its product and engineering teams in Barcelona. This comes on the heels of its New York City office opening in late 2019 and building a stronger presence in London earlier this year as the company expands globally, now with over 300 employees from 35 different nationalities. Well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 employees by Q2 next year, Veriff will tap into the impressive talent pool in Barcelona and will be an active part of the burgeoning tech ecosystem in the city.
Barcelona offers a dynamic startup ecosystem and has attracted more private equity investment in recent years than Madrid, Dublin and Amsterdam, making it the fifth-biggest source of venture capital in Europe. Veriff’s VP of Product Duncan Steblyna will lead the hub and will be joined by several team members from Veriff’s Estonia headquarters who will serve as ambassadors of the company culture.
Veriff is looking for a number of new hires to join the team with the goal of reaching 50 employees by early next year, including DevOps engineers, machine learning engineers, senior information security engineers, senior software engineers, a head of design, and a senior product manager.
“We’re thrilled to call Barcelona our next home, not only because it’s a strong European tech hub, but also because it has some of the best product and engineering talent in the world,” said Steblyna. “This is another critical step in our global expansion as we protect customers around the world from identity fraud, and I look forward to building another strong team in our new Veriff location.”
Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, mobility, and many other sectors including clients like Blockchain, Bolt, Opera, Uphold, Wise, and others. The company has several fintech clients in Spain including Rebellion Pay and HeyTrade. Veriff will expand its reach and local customer efforts next year. To learn more about Veriff’s open positions in Barcelona, visit www.veriff.com/careers.
About Veriff
Veriff enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online identity verification (IDV). Utilizing the largest document database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,800 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff has raised a total of 93 million USD (79 million EUR) and its investors include IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator and others. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.
