(Video) Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Must be Prosecuted Over Crimes Against Humanity
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The presence of an EU official at the inauguration was promptly criticized by Western policymakers, international human rights groups, and Iranian activists who are keenly aware of Raisi’s history of human rights abuses,.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Publication of indictment and documents in the Case of Hamid Noury, Iranian Regime Henchman, by Swedish Prosecutor Authority.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, one of the worst criminals against humanity, will be the regime’s next president.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and 16 other American Senators introduced a bill to sanction the Iranian regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Amnesty International reports shocking Iranian regime human rights abuse.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, submitted a report to the UN General Assembly this week on Iran’s human rights status. The ongoing crime against humanity of the 1988 massacre was one of the topics raised in this report.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, 25 Nobel laureates expressed their solidarity and sympathy with the relatives and friends of those executed during the 1988 massacre of the political prisoners in Iran.
Raisi's appearance at the United Nations was the latest example of appeasement, following an EU delegation's presence at his inauguration in Tehran in August.
Rallies were held in a dozen cities across North America and Europe to draw attention to Raisi's human rights violations and to protest Western "appeasement" of the regime.
Raisi's appearance at the United Nations was the latest example of appeasement, following a European delegation's presence at his inauguration in Tehran in August.
Each case demonstrated a clear indifference for the main opposition’s concerns, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).
Less than a month before the inauguration, that alliance convened an international conference on Iranian politics, concentrating on Raisi's role in the 1988 killing of political prisoners.
Kelly Ayotte, a former Senator from New Hampshire, was one of the American speakers at another recent conference, saying in a speech that "Raisi does not deserve the privilege to address the UN General Assembly tomorrow."
Raisi should be held accountable for the deaths of more than 30,000 innocent Iranian political prisoners.” the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), a dissident group, claimed more than 90% of the fatalities.
Following his arrival in Sweden in 2019, officials in Sweden executed an arrest order for former Iranian jail official Hamid Noury. Last month, Nouri faced allegations of war crimes and mass murder stemming from his own role in the massacre in 1988.
Though notable in and of itself, Raisi's involvement was considerably more limited, as he was one of four members of the Tehran death commission who oversaw executions at Evin and Gohardasht Prisons for several months in 1988.
The case against Noury is being prosecuted in Sweden under the principle of "universal jurisdiction," which allows any nation in good standing with international law to prosecute serious violations committed anywhere in the world if it is clear that no action will be taken within the original jurisdiction.
The 1988 murderers have been methodically rewarded by the dictatorship with more powerful and influential positions. The “election” of Raisi as president, engineered by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is possibly the most egregious example.
The case for Raisi's arrest is enhanced, according to University of Brussels Professor Eric David, who spoke at the NCRI's August conference, because the 1988 massacre was a genocide. This, he said, is made possible by the content of the fatwa underlying the massacre, in which the regime’s founder Khomeini outlined a religious motive for the killings and suggested that adherents to a more moderate brand of Islam were inherently subject to capital punishment.
Raisi's attendance at the United Nations General Assembly is undoubtedly indicative of a lack of political will to hold him accountable for his crimes in the past. His statements centered on portraying the theocracy as a victim of foreign hostility. After resoundingly boycotting the regime's faux presidential elections earlier this year, the Iranian people have rejected Raisi.
Iran has experienced extraordinary public upheaval since the end of 2017, including two different but related countrywide revolutions. The second, which took place in November 2019, spanned approximately 200 cities and towns and featured shouts such as "death to the dictator" and explicit calls for regime change.
During the rebellion, over 1,500 peaceful demonstrators were killed in a matter of days, and many arrestees were tortured for months by a court that was then under Raisi's direction.
Iranians have more in common with secular democracies around the world than they do with the Iranian dictatorship.
Raisi should be rejected by the world community at places such as the United Nations General Assembly, and alternatives for prosecuting him for the mass murder of Iranian citizens should be considered.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Human Rights record of Ebrahim Raisi, Eyewitness Accounts, Rasoul Tabrizi