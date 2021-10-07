Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $633.5 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The global ceramic tiles market is driven by the expansion of building industry, housing sector and increased construction spending across the globe.

Ceramic tile is one of the most preferred flooring options in the architecture and construction business across the world. These are manufactured from feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass as basic ingredients. Ceramic tiles offer reduction in household allergens, and are environment friendly, easy to clean, very low maintenance, economical, and are scratch resistant, moisture resistant, and dust free.The global ceramic tiles market size was valued at $343.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global ceramic tiles market is fuelled by the expansion of the building industry. Furthermore, growth in the usage of ceramic tiles as an alternate for other goods in residential applications, including as marble, paints, and glass, is projected to boost ceramic tile demand in the near future. Stringent restrictions governing the emissions of exhaust gases during the production of these tiles, on the other hand, are likely to limit market development.Top 10 Key Market PlayersCeramica SaloniChina CeramicsCrossville Inc.Kajaria CeramicsLamsoa GroupMohawk IndustriesR.A.K. CeramicsSiam Cement GroupCeramica Carmelo FiorSTN CeramicaKey Market SegmentationBy TypeGlazed TilesUnglazed TilesBy ApplicationFloor TilesWall TilesBy Construction TypeNew ConstructionRenovation and ReplacementBy End-User IndustryResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA