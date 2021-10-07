Demand For Vehicles In The Healthcare Is Expected To Impact Growth Of The Off-Road Vehicles Automotive Fuel Filter
Global automotive fuel filter market is set to represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Million by 2022-end.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for performance efficiency is projected to fuel adoption of fuel filter in the automotive industry. Moreover, growing need to replace the clogged fuel filters is projected to impact the global market growth of fuel filter significantly. Fact.MR projects the global sales of automotive fuel filter to reflect a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2017-2022.
Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market
Growth of the global market of automotive fuel filter is bound by several macro-economic, and micro-economic factors. With increasing need to safeguard the fuel lines in a vehicle, adoption of fuel filters is likely to increase among the manufacturers.
Accumulation of contamination, dust, dirt, and dander leads to blocked filters and injectors, which obstructs the functioning of the vehicles. Accumulating pollutants further seal the fuel filters, due to which additional pressure is exerted by the pump in order to supply sufficient fuel for combustion. Inadequate combustion due to insufficient supply further leads to harmful emission in the vehicle.
Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=289
Clogged filters further continues to damage the other components of the engine. Bound to these factors, demand for automotive fuel filter continue to increase among the automotive manufacturers globally.
Major market players are increasingly concentrating on launching advanced technology for the fuel filters that extends the interval of replacements. In addition, several leading suppliers are concentrating on developing gasoline direct injection integrated with enhanced technology, which lowers the production of CO2 and improves fuel economy of the vehicles.
Demand for fuel filters integrated with enhanced technology in the transport, agriculture, and healthcare industry will continue to increase in the global market.
Adoption of fuel filters will also continue to increase attributed to growing need for replacement of a clogged fuel filter in the vehicles. Clogged filters can obstruct the functioning of the engine, which further lowers the performance of the vehicle. As focus on fuel efficiency gains traction, manufacturers are likely to incorporate advanced filters. This is likely to create new growth avenues for the automotive fuel filter industry.
Speak to Research Analyst https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=289
Market Taxonomy
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Filter Type
Gasoline
Diesel
Sales Channel
OEM
OES
IAM
Filter Media
Cellulose Filter
Synthetic Filter
Others
Vehicle Type
Compact Passenger Cars
Mid-sized Passenger Cars
Premium Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Off-Road Vehicles
Powersports
Lawn Mower
OEM Continues to Remain an Attractive Sales Channel
With increasing demand for fuel efficiency, adoption of diesel filters are expected to increase in the automotive industry. Diesel filter is predicted to sell more than the gasoline filters in the global market. Demand for diesel filters is likely to surpass US$ 400 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the gasoline filters will continue to witness fastest growth in the global market through 2022.
By sales channel, the OEM segment will continue to generate significant revenues, recording more than US$ 230 Mn by 2017-end. The OEM sales channel segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global automotive fuel filter market through 2022.
On the basis of filter media, the cellulose filter media segment will continue to witness the fastest growth. Adoption of fuel filters will be high in compact cars as compared to other passenger cars. The compact passenger car vehicle type segment will continue to represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue, recording more than US$ 120 Mn by 2017-end.
Full Access of this Report Is Available At https://www.factmr.com/checkout/289
Market Players
Robert Bosch GmbH
Donaldson Company Inc.
Denso Corporation
Mahle Group
K&N Engineering, Sogefi SpA
Cummins Inc.
Champion Laboratories Inc.
Freudenberg & Co KG
FRAM Group IP LLC
Mann + Hummel GmbH
UFI Filters Spa,
Hengst SE & Co KG.
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Automotive Domain
Torque Transducer Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/torque-transducer-market ): A recent study by Fact.MR on the Torque Transducer Market offers a 5-year forecast analysis for the period 2021 – 2026. The study analyzes key trends that are currently influencing the growth of the market. This report covers key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities for leading market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.
Tape on Reel Feeder Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/tape-on-reel-feeder-market ): Fact.MR’s extensive coverage of the Tape on Reel Feeder Market offers in-depth insights into the prominent growth dynamics that are likely to aid the expansion of growth prospects in the near future. Data has been presented in the form of key segments across prominent geographies, along with important information concerning key manufacturers operating within the industry.
Air/pneumatic Balancers Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/airpneumatic-balancers-market ): The Air/pneumatic Balancers Market study published by Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the prominent drivers, opportunities, and trends expected to shape future expansion outlooks. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the prominent segments and geographies which are likely to benefit market players in the forthcoming years.
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.
We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.
Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.
Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh
Fact.MR
+ +1 6282511583
email us here