Hand Tools Market Scenario, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis, 2020–2027
The advanced industrial growth in developed countries such as the U.S.and Germany drives the attention of hand tool and accessory manufacturers around the globePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hand tools market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction and automotive. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global hand tools market
The global hand tools market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Hand tools are used in various applications such as residential, industrial, and commercial. Based on end user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2019. Increased adoption of hand tools in industrial applications, owing to its durability drives the market growth. In addition, increase in urbanization around the globe especially in developing regions has created the need for residential construction; thereby, boosting the demand for hand tools products.
Furthermore, the DIY activities include use of hand tools for any activity conducted by an unprofessional individual. This can be generalized as home improvement activities. Many major players in the market offer DIY hand tool kits, which include wrenches, saws, cutting tools, and other accessories. Furthermore, the DIY culture is more recognized in the developed countries such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, and others.
Top 10 Key Market Players
Akar Tools Limited
Snap-On Incorporated.
Stanley Black and Decker
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Wera Tools
Apex Tool Group
Klein Tools Inc.
Channellock, Inc.
JCBL India
Emerson Electric Co.
Key Market Segmentation
By Type
Wrench
Plier
Screw Drivers
Hammers
Cable cutter
Others
By End-User
DIY
Professional
Industrial
By Distribution Channel
Retail
Online
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
