Environmental Testing Market Growth, Leading Players and Forecast To 2028
Increased awareness of environmental degradation and favorable government policies drive the global environmental testing market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental testing focuses on determining the amount of contaminants in the natural environment and identifying their impact on all life forms. Currently, release of large amounts of artificial and natural waste substances has a detrimental impact on the environment, leading to global warming. Maintaining the right quantities of all components in the environment is a must for a sustainable future. Increased awareness of environmental degradation, rise in initiatives that cause sustainable development, and favourable government policies drive the environmental testing market. However, the requirement of high capital investment is expected to restrict the market growth. Hence, rise in industrial activities in emerging markets presents high potential for expansion.
The report segments the environmental testing market on the basis of sample, contaminant, technology, and geography. Based on sample, it is divided into wastewater/effluent, soil, water, and air. Based on contaminant, it is classified into organic compounds, microbiological contaminants, residues, heavy metals, and solids. The technology segment is bifurcated into rapid and conventional. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Major players operating in the market include:
• Eurofins Scientific SE
• Bureau Veritas S.A.
• SGS S.A.
• Intertek Group PLC
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• ALS Limited
• AB Sciex LLC
• Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH
• R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.
• Asurequality Limited
• Suburban Testing Labs.
The following are the regions covered in this report.
• North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
• Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
• Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
• Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
Key Benefits
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics between 2020 and 2028 of the environmental testing market.
Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of environmental testing) assists in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.
The report provides key information related to drives and restrains impacting the market.
Industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.
