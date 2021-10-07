Ed Charly Introduces New Leather Wallets For The Everyday Minimalist

Ed Charly minimalist wallets are made of top-grade leather and designed to hold your cards, cash, and coins all in one wallet.

/EIN News/ -- Woodlands, Singapore, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ed Charly, a minimalist lifestyle brand based in Singapore is proud to introduce their new beautiful set of leather wallets to the world. The business offers three types of wallets available for purchase, all of which were successful Kickstarter projects that received great responses from backers around the globe.

Customers looking for a new minimalist wallet for their daily needs can find an affordable option with the Ed Classic, a coin wallet that goes for S$55 in Black Saffiano Leather. It is also available in Brown and Red Crazy Horse Leather, as well as Full Grain leather for only S$59.

The Ed Classic was the brand’s first Kickstarter project that successfully introduced Ed Charly’s minimalist leather wallets. It all started as the founder Ed and his friends were looking for a slim and functional wallet to carry coins during their travels, but could never seem to find the right option. The team later decided to take it upon themselves to design the absolute minimalist wallet, and the rest is history.

The Ed Classic project was successfully oversubscribed at 250% on Kickstarter and this started the brand, which was then followed by two more successful Kickstarter projects that introduced Ed Sleek and Ed Contemporary that were updated based on customers’ requests.

“Ed had a long journey to begin with, first with prototyping different types of leathers ensuring that it can overcome long term usage. Followed by getting the right dimension and feedback from user experience,” said Ed, the Founder of Ed Charly.

”But now we are thrilled to see how our brand and user community have grown, and most importantly that we have created something we are truly proud of. We are so grateful for the opportunities given by the Kickstarter community and our customers and we will be looking to create even more impactful minimalist goods down the line.”

Since 2017, Ed Charly has been founded based on their beliefs in a minimalist lifestyle and to remove anything that distracts us from living with freedom. The brand wallets are made to be functional, simple, and to last a lifetime. Their Instagram page also tells interesting stories by featuring stunning photographs of their products.

The wallets come in sturdy Crazy Horse leather options that are made by applying a layer of wax to the surface of the leather to give it an antique look that gets better the longer it is used. They are also designed with intention and feature RFID blocking protection, as well as slim compartments to easily hold and access all your essentials.

To learn more about Ed Charly’s wallets, please visit https://edcharly.com/.

About Ed Charly

Ed Charly is a Singapore brand that focuses on minimalist lifestyle products. They have three types of wallets available for purchase, all of which were successful Kickstarter projects with worldwide customers and raving reviews. The business allows for worldwide shipping and customers can choose from the Ed Classic, Ed Sleek, or Ed Contemporary in their desired leather options.

