Andrew Bronson Barna Discusses Why Volunteering Can Be Beneficial for Kids
Andrew Bronson Barna recently discussed why volunteering can be beneficial for kids
Volunteering is also a lot more physical than many people think”SARATOGA, CA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteering is an activity many people begin practicing as they get older. It is recommended for retirees, because it can keep them active, social, and in good spirits. However, philanthropist Andrew Bronson Barna recently discussed how volunteering can be beneficial for kids as well.
— Andrew Bronson Barna
"Volunteering offers numerous benefits to kids," Andrew Bronson Barna said. "These benefits are physical, mental, and can be life lasting."
Barna explained that one of the core benefits of volunteering is that it gives children a sense of appreciation for what they have. Kids who volunteer often have an opportunity to see families or individuals of different backgrounds and financial standings. This is a concept that can be difficult for kids to understand until they see it in person.
"My family would always have us volunteer at Christmastime," Andrew Bronson Barna said. "This was a time when we were used to receiving so many things. Volunteering opened my eyes to the fact that not everyone was receiving like we were during the holidays. As kids, we learned that giving was just as important as receiving."
Barna explained that it's easy for kids to think the world does not extend beyond the walls of home, school, and their friends houses. Volunteering gets them out in the community, or even beyond, in many ways. Church mission work can even take kids to new countries where they can acquire a broader worldview.
Andrew Bronson Barna added that kids can learn numerous life skills through volunteering. They learn to listen to instructions, seek positive role models, and to take responsibility. A kid helping on a Habitat for Humanity project will learn about home building while someone volunteering at a homeless shelter may learn how to clean, organize, or cook.
"Volunteering is also a lot more physical than many people think," Barna said. "That's why it is often recommended for retirees or the elderly. However, kids can benefit from this physical activity too. It's especially helpful for children who may not be involved sports."
Barna explained that volunteering gives some kids a reason to be active instead of sitting in front of the TV or video games.
Perhaps most importantly, Andrew Bronson Barna stated that volunteering can improve self-esteem and self-awareness. Self-esteem boosted through the act of helping others can be carried into school and other areas of life. The positive actions taken while volunteering are also likely to be reflected in other ways.
"Volunteering can be fun, social, and extremely beneficial for children," Barna concluded. "We welcome kids to join in on all of our volunteer efforts."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here