Reminisce Set to Launch Game-Changing Custom-Made Board Game for Families, Friends, and Other Groups

The game will be released on October 12th, 2021, through the Kickstarter platform.

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developers and inspired creators of the Reminisce game are excited to announce the date for its highly anticipated Kickstarter campaign on October 12th, 2021.Reminisce is a unique Custom Made board game for families, friends, and groups aged 14+. Reminisce enables players to customize all aspects of the game, including adding personalized pictures to the game board and box, as well as factual or fictitious stories which are added to game cards. The game can be played many times and if the family changes there are special die-cut labels that can be used to change a picture or even the entire game.“Reminisce truly is the first DIY game of its kind,” says creator of the game, Barry Durand. “One person, “the producer,” gathers family pictures that are added to the box and game board. This game is individually crafted by the game manufacturer. Everyone loves seeing their family pictures on their own unique game and, not only that, but the game is incredibly fun and easy to play. It creates the ultimate opportunity to get to know your family better with crazy multiple choice and fact or fiction cards personalized to your own experiences as a group.”The Reminisce game comes with everything a group will need to create and play this very special CUSTOMIZED board game, including:• Board game• Box• Game cards• Die-cut labels for picture additions• InstructionsReminisce makes the perfect holiday gift, though quantities are limited to receive this year.For more information about Reminisce, or to sign up to receive a launch notice and enjoy special discounts in limited quantities, please visit https://www.reminiscegame.com/ About ReminisceReminisce is a personalized board game that features pictures of players’ family, friends, or co-workers. The game enables players to reminisce and learn more about their group through interactive multiple choice and fact or fiction cards.