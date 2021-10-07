November 1st Deadline Approaching for Disabled Veteran Property Tax Program

PIERRE, S.D., -- The Nov. 1, 2021 deadline for eligible disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief is approaching.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Disabled Veteran’s Program exempts the first $150,000 of valuation on an eligible applicant’s property. The program also applies to surviving spouses of disabled veterans if they have not remarried. Once approved, this exemption will automatically continue until the property changes ownership or is not owner occupied.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet both of the following criteria:

The veteran must be rated as permanently and totally disabled as a result of a service-connected disability.

The veteran or a surviving spouse, who is not remarried, must own and occupy the property.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of their eligibility to receive the exemption, which may be obtained by calling the Sioux Falls VA Regional Office at 1-800-827-1000.

If approved, applicants will receive their first reduction in their property taxes payable in 2023. Applications can be accessed from their county Director of Equalization or on the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/#veterans. If you have questions, feel free to call our Property Tax Agents at 1-800-829-9188 (Option 2).