Small fire burning in Itasca State Park (published October 6, 2021)

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a fire burning in timber, lowland grasses and brush in a remote location in Itasca State Park, at the end of Bohall Trail and on the north side of Bohall Lake.

Lake Itasca and Shevlin Fire Department engines responded, along with 10 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry engines. DNR air resources responded, including two helicopters, one single engine air tanker (SEAT) airplane, one Fire Boss airplane and an air attack plane.

As of late this afternoon, the fire, called the Bohall Trail fire, is approximately nine acres and 5% contained. A hose line has been completed around the fire.

No structures have been damaged and there are no injuries. Park staff evacuated Bert’s Cabins and the Ozawindib cabin, located on the north side of the park, as a precautionary measure. Affected visitors were provided accommodations elsewhere in the park. There are no additional evacuations at this time.

Ground crews made good progress today laying hose lines and installing pumps and tanks and are delivering water to the fire. Hand crews are actively seeking out smoldering hot spots and hidden sources of heat and extinguishing them with water.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Park information Wilderness Drive one-way is closed as is Elk Lake Group Camp. The fire tower is open by trail only. Access to the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center and Mississippi Headwaters remain open, as is the majority of the park.

For updated information, visit the Itasca State Park website.