Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Review | Clinical Trials Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report

Major companies such as G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotechnology Limited Company, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Celyad Oncology SA, Menarini Group, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Merck, Array BioPharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Immunovative Therapies, Ltd., Cardiff Oncology, Symphogen A/S, Genentech, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Henlix Biotech, Scandion Oncology A/S, AB Science, Aadi, LLC, Novartis, Roche, Celyad Oncology SA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Isofol Medical, Treos Bio Zrt, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Elevar Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment scenario. In July 2021, Treos Bio Limited announced a clinical collaboration with Roche. Treos will evaluate the combination of PolyPEPI1018 and atezolizumab in patients with late-stage microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer.

In September 2021, Cardiff Oncology announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

In June 2020, Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) announced that the US. FDA had granted Fast Track Designation for the fruquintinib development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) biological therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer is cancer that has metastasized. This means it has spread to regional or distant sites, such as other organs or lymph nodes.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

Trilaciclib is a competitive inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). It is being evaluated across various tumor types and chemotherapy regimens to assess its potential myeloprotection, antitumor efficacy, and safety benefits combined with chemotherapy. The company is enrolling participants in a Phase III trial of trilaciclib for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer patients.

Adagrasib (MRTX849): Mirati Therapeutics

Adagrasib (MRTX849) is an investigational, highly selective, and potent, oral small-molecule therapy designed to shrink difficult-to-treat cancers harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. The drug is in Phase III clinical trial evaluation to treat patients with advanced colorectal cancer with KRAS G12C mutation.

CYAD-101: Celyad

CYAD-101 is an investigational, non-gene edited allogeneic (from healthy donor-derived) CAR T candidate engineered to co-express the chimeric antigen receptor-based on NKG2D, a receptor expressed on natural killer (NK) cells that binds to eight stress-induced ligands (NKG2DL) expressed by a broad range of tumor cells and the novel inhibitory peptide TIM (TCR Inhibitory Molecule). The drug is in Phase I clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

Selinexor is a first-in-class selective inhibitor of nuclear transport (SINE) compounds. The drug is in Phase II clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of selinexor alone or with pembrolizumab in advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer patients.

Scope of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Ma jor Players: 80+ Key Players

Prominent Players: G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotechnology Limited Company, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Celyad Oncology SA, Menarini Group, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Merck Serono, Array BioPharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Immunovative Therapies, Ltd., Cardiff Oncology, Symphogen A/S, Genentech, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., td, Henlix Biotech, Scandion Oncology A/S, AB Science, Aadi, LLC, Novartis, Roche, Celyad Oncology SA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Isofol Medical, Treos Bio Zrt, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Elevar Therapeutics, and many others.

Phases:

· Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors

· KRAS protein inhibitors

· 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors

· DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Immunoconjugates

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

How many are Metastatic Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Metastatic Colorectal Cancer therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

Table of Contents

1 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Report Introduction 2 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Executive Summary 3 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview 4 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 6 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics 8 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Patritumab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo Company 9 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CYAD-101: Celyad Oncology 10 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Inactive Products 12 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Companies 13 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Products 14 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs 15 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

