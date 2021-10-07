Michigan Woman Says Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Life-Changing Injuries

Gardasil vaccine lawsuits allege Merck is guilty of "wholesale fraud" Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

The lawsuit alleges Merck, the manufacturer of the Gardasil vaccine, is engaging in similar tactics with Gardasil like it did with its infamous drug, Vioxx.

I had no idea that Gardasil was capable of changing my life like this. Even on my best days, I’m still dealing with symptoms that keep me from living the life I want, and that’s not fair.” — Gardasil Plaintiff, Ashley Dalton