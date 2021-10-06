Minnesota Public Facilities Authority Announces $124 Million in Awards for Water Infrastructure Projects in 2021

Twenty-four Minnesota communities receive funds to improve wastewater and drinking water systems

St. Paul – The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $124 million in loans and grants in the first half of 2021 for water and infrastructure projects in 24 communities throughout Minnesota.

“Responsible management of our public waterways is a basic expectation of government,” said PFA chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Steve Grove. “These 24 projects will ensure our citizens have clean drinking water for years to come.”

Most of the funding came directly from the PFA’s Clean Water and Drinking Water revolving loan funds, and grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) and Point Source Implementation Grants (PSIG) grants programs. An additional $150 million came from other state funding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local sources.

The Project consists of predesign, design, engineering, and construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure improvements including street, curb, and boulevard restoration. PFA funding comes from a state special appropriation grant, augmented by a DEED Small Cities Development Program Grant of $600,000, a USDA Office of Rural Development Grant of $1,735,000 and loan of $6,061,000. Clearwater County provided an additional $1,284,050 and the city contributed $12,000 from the General Fund. The total project cost is $10,542,050.

The Project consists of construction of a new well and wellhouse and other well improvements. Project funding comes from a $756,421 loan and a $424,135 principal forgiveness grant from the PFA’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund. Total project cost is $1,180,556.

The Project consists of rehabilitation of Andrews and Chisago City lift stations. Funding comes from a loan from the PFA’s Clean Water Revolving Fund. Total project cost is $827,825.

June 11 – Onamia, $256,000

The Project consists of watermain replacement and looping. PFA funding comes from a $256,000 WIF grant with additional funding from a USDA grant of $138,000 and USDA loan of $198,000. The total project cost is $592,000.

June 7 - St. Cloud, $7,419,725

The Project consists of sanitary sewer, lift station and SCADA system improvements. All funding comes from a PFA loan for the total project cost of $7,419,725.

May 27 – Nashwauk, $9,780,034

The Project consists of expansion of the treatment facility and phosphorus treatment improvements as part of Phase 1 of the East Itasca Joint Powers Board regional wastewater system. PFA project funding comes from a $7,000,000 PSIG grant, a $2,380,034 loan and a $400,000 state grant. An additional $500,000 comes from the Iron Range Resources Rehabilitation Board. The total project cost is $10,280,034.

May 27 – Gilbert, $1,869,913

The project consists of repair and replacement of sections of the sanitary sewer system. Funding comes a PFA loan of $373,983 and WIF grant of $1,495,930, along with a St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant of $70,500. The total project cost is $1,940,413.

May 27 – Clearwater, $1,114,021

The project consists of watermain looping and improvements in the South I94 area. Funding comes from a PFA loan for the total project cost of $1,114,021.

May 10 – Saint Paul, $15,400,000

The project consists of a pilot study and design work for the McCarrons drinking water treatment plant. Funding comes from a PFA loan for the total project cost of $15,400,000.

May 10 – Keewatin, $1,725,601

The project consists of a lift station and forcemain to connect to the wastewater treatment plant in the city of Nashwauk as part of Phase 1 of the East Itasca Joint Powers Board regional wastewater system. Project funding comes from a PFA PSIG grant of $1,725,601 and a DEED Small Cities Development Program Grant of $580,000. The total project cost is $2,305,601.

May 10 – Greenbush , $958,675

The Project consists of replacement and looping of aging watermain, along with new hydrants and gate valves in the area of Main Street. Funding comes from the PFA through a loan of $191,735 and a principal forgiveness grant of $766,940 for the total project cost of $958,675.

May 10 – Deer River, $2,922,760

The Project consists of expansion and improvements to the City's wastewater stabilization ponds. Funding for this project comes the a $191,735 loan and $766,940 principal forgiveness grant from the PFA’s Clean Water Revolving Fund for a total project cost of $2,922,760.

April 16 - Elbow Lake, $5,272,000

The project consists of construction of a new drinking water treatment plant and associated watermain piping. Funding for this project comes from a PFA loan of $3,394,320 and a WIF grant of $1,877,680 for the total project cost of $5,272,000.

April 15 – Eveleth , $254,297

The project consists of replacement of aging sanitary sewer on Garfield Avenue. Funding for the project comes from a PFA loan of $194,297 and a St. Louis Count Community Development Block Grant of $60,000.

April 14 - Wood Lake, $1,947,000

The project consists of phase 1 improvements to sanitary sewer collection system. In addition to a PFA WIF grant of $1,947,000, this project has received a USDA Office of Rural Development Grant of $1,049,000 and a USDA loan of $180,000. The total project cost is $3,179,500.

April 9 - Waldorf, $800,000

The project consists of construction of new wastewater stabilization ponds. In addition to a PFA WIF grant of $800,000 this project received a USDA Office of Rural Development Grant of $1,441,584. The total project cost is $2,241,584.

March 29 - Sandstone, $1,052,726

The project consists of watermain looping and improvements to existing distribution system. Total project funding comes from a PFA loan for the total project cost of $1,052,726.

March 29 - Houston, $4,193,293

The project consists of extensive rehabilitation of the City's wastewater treatment plant. PFA project funding includes a loan of $1,198,986 and a WIF grant of $2,994,507. The total project cost is $4,193,493.

March 22 – Saint Paul, $7,000,000

The project consists of stormwater treatment for the Ford site redevelopment project. PFA project funding comes from a $7,000,000 PSIG grant. In addition the city of St. Paul provided local financing of $2,592,870. The total project cost is $9,592,870.

March 5 – Waldorf, $4,558,000

The project consists of improvements to the wastewater, drinking water and storm sewer systems, along with city street improvements. PFA funding includes a WIF grant of $1,800,000 and state grant of $2,758,000. Other funding for this project includes a USDA grant of $3,642,000 and loan of $3,439,000, other state funding from MnDOT for $749,994, and city funds of $328,264. The total project cost is $12,717,258.

The project consists of upgrades to lift stations 1 and 2. PFA funding comes from a $2,200,000 state grant. The city is providing additional financing of $1,698,015. The total project cost is $3,898,015.

February 25 – Oronoco, $1,350,000

The Project consists of design, engineering and land acquisition, in preparation for a wastewater system and associated water distribution improvements to serve the city of Oronoco and the Oronoco Estates community. PFA funding comes from a state grant of $1,350,000 for the total project cost.

February 24 – Eagle Bend, $439,623

The project consists of Phase 4 sanitary sewer rehabilitation along 3rd Ave. SW and South Street. PFA funding comes from a loan of $87,925 and a WIF grant of $351,698. The total project cost is $439,623.

The project consists of cash flow financing for numerous Metropolitan Council Environmental Services wastewater treatment and interceptor projects. PFA funding is from a loan of $50 million from the Clean Water Revolving Fund.