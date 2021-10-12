Seattle Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 4th Annual Black College Expo™ makes access to higher learning institutions accessible to students from their home computers by hosting a Virtual Expo.
College planning starts as early as 6th grade, so we encourage all students and families to come and share in this experience.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Seattle Black College Expo™ is a free event hosted virtually on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm PST. The virtual expo is an online experience for students to gain access to 30+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder
To support and connect with students in the Seattle/Pacific Northwest area, National College Resources Foundation has partnered with Renton School District and surrounding districts to help the "college going rate" among Seattle teens.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo, Honda, Toyota, and Nickelodeon Seattle Black College Expo™ is an opportunity for students to get accepted on the spot to a college, get their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. "College planning starts as early as 6th grade, so we encourage all students and families to come and share in this experience, says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include 5 Steps on How to Pay for College, Why Attend an HBCU, and Wells Fargo is presenting a How to Budget and Save workshop.
To register, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, and homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
