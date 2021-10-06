Catherine Kennedy Shares "The Light Of The World"
Christian book shares author's spiritual experiences and realizations gained from trance statesSCOTLAND, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In trance sessions, author Catherine Kennedy says that she was guided by the spirit realm to write about her experiences in which she witnessed Jesus bring souls through the boundaries between worlds to let their loved ones see them. Now she shares these glimpses and the realizations she gained from them to readers, shining "The Light Of The World" to all those seeking its radiance.
A trance healer, Kennedy recounts how she entered this realm and with Jesus' guidance became a conduit, the souls of loved ones or relatives' faces appearing over hers, as she facilitates two way conversations. Sometimes there is healing, other times the imparting of knowledge.
"When I sit with people they see the face of Jesus shining on mine. Seeing really is believing." Kennedy says. She explains that she wrote "The Light Of The World" to share her knowledge and experience to help others, especially those grieving from losing loved ones. "The satisfaction of sitting with someone who sees the faces of their loved ones superimposed over mine having a two way conversation is priceless and to me this is the ultimate proof that life goes on after death. Often a healing takes place and sometimes Jesus will give them a blessing."
Kennedy asks readers to keep an open mind as they read her book, quoting a line from Shakespeare's work: “there are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy."
About the Author
Catherine Kennedy lives near St. Andrews, North East Fife, Scotland, with her husband and daughter.
