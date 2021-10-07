Could Lead Exposure Underlie Your Child’s “ADHD”? Study Says Under the Age of 6, Chances Are 50/50

The physical effects of lead in the body can cause hyperactive or inattentive behavior that can result in a child being labeled with “ADHD.” Parents should consider asking their physician if the child should be tested for lead exposure.

Parents can reduce the levels of lead in a child’s body by finding and fixing lead hazards in the home and by feeding the child food rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C, bringing about corresponding improvement in the child’s physical and mental health.

Stimulant drugs typically prescribed for “ADHD” are the subject of at least 34 drug regulatory agency warnings and 32 research studies showing adverse, even life-threatening effects of the drugs for children under the age of 18.