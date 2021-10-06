Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Marvin Singh Announces Game Changing New Book, “Rescue Your Health”

“Rescue Your Health,” helps readers understand their health risks so they can take mitigating steps before diseases or health conditions impact their life."

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renown triple Board-Certified gastroenterologist, integrative medicine doctor, and podcast host, Dr. Marvin Singh released his new book , “ Rescue Your Health : How New Advances in Science Can Help You Feel Better, Boost Performance, and Live Longer”. A fascinating book that explains and explores the best in science and technology for understanding our unique health profiles, Dr. Singh empowers readers to make the best decisions possible for themselves and their loved ones.The founder of the Precisione Clinic, Dr. Singh uses the Precision Medicine approach with his patients and now readers. Each chapter presents the material in easy-to-understand terminology so readers can take a personalized approach to medicine and their healthcare and change how health is understood through microbiome tests, organ scans, nutritional genomics, and lab assessments.Cutting-edge health information on various topics, including risks factors for diseases like heart and liver disease, cancers, and degenerative brain disorders, and the best exercises to mitigate genetic risk factors, are offered with clear, tangible steps. These steps make it easy for readers to optimize their health and longevity, so they rescue their brain, immune, hormone, cardiovascular, and other health systems to live longer, younger, healthier, and happier each day.“I am excited to announce the release of this new book,” remarked Dr. Marvin Singh. “I wrote ‘Rescue Your Health’ to facilitate a new and different conversation around health and, more importantly, how we can leverage science and technology to get there. The tools I share will help any reader maximize their physical and emotional well-being through proven research in integrative medicine,” he added.One of the first books of its kind, “Rescue Your Life” features a forward by Dr. Andrew Weil, a leader in the field of integrative medicine, and has received endorsements from several notable physicians and medical professionals, including Dr. Mark Hyman, an American physician, NYT bestselling author, medical director at The UltraWellness Center, and Pritzker Foundation Chair in Functional Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.To learn more, please visit RescueYourHealth.com or PrecisioneClinic.com. Get a copy of the book today on Amazon in paperback or Kindle digital format.About Marvin Singh, MDMarvin Singh, MD, a gastroenterologist and pioneer in integrative gastroenterology, is the Founder of Precisione Clinic, a specialized precision medicine clinic. Dr. Singh graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and studied Internal Medicine training at the University of Michigan Hospitals. He completed a prestigious Gastroenterology/ Hepatology fellowship at Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, and Integrative Medicine fellowship at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Singh lives in San Diego, California, with his wife and two children. To learn more, please visit PrecisioneClinic.com.