Junk Station Shares How to Get the House Cleaned Before the Holiday Season
MEADVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are a time for giving thanks and spending quality time with loved ones. But it’s also a time when many people get stressed out by the pressure of having to clean their house from top to bottom before family comes over. This blog post will provide five tips to maintain a clean home!
1. Clean The Kitchen and Bathroom
When guests come over for the holidays, rooms like the kitchen and bathroom will be used more often. By taking a few minutes to scrub down all surfaces, wipe up spills and remove mold from grout in these areas of the house, will freshen up the home’s look. Having a clean kitchen will also allow a fresh space to prepare holiday meals.
2. Vacuum Carpets & Clean Rugs
Carpets and rugs should be cleaned every year, and right before the holidays is a great time to do it! Using a vacuum with a brush attachment will help get the pet hair off furniture and drapes. It would be best to also make sure to vacuum carpets at every entrance into the home, as this is where guests are likely to wipe their feet before coming inside.
In addition, rugs should be shaken out or taken outside periodically to get rid of dirt and dust. Cleaning the rugs in the home will also help with allergies, as it reduces pollen from pollinating throughout the house! Finally, to keep carpets fresh for longer, avoid walking on them when they’re wet after being cleaned.
If possible, avoid having people walk around without their shoes on inside the house. While it’s more convenient to wear shoes in the winter, it also brings dirt and salt into the home that tracks onto carpets.
3. Clean Out the Closets
Give the closets a good, deep clean and donate clothes that no longer fit anymore—also, weeding out shoes that are worn down and other items in the house that are not being used (or haven’t used) recently. Clutter can make people feel uncomfortable when coming into a home, and having an organized space will make everyone feel more relaxed.
Don’t forget to also clean out the spaces underneath the beds, behind doors, in drawers, or any other places that are hard to reach!
4. Wash Sheets on All Beds
A fresh set of sheets will make the bed look inviting. Cleaning out these spaces is a great way to get rid of dust mites that may be hiding there too.
It would also be best to wash the bedding at least once a month. If there are any blankets or duvets, be sure to check the care label before washing them, so they don’t shrink! Some items may need to be dry cleaned instead of washed to avoid damage.
Also, make sure that comforters and sheets are completely dry before putting them on the bed. If not, the damp fabric will cause mold and mildew to grow in the mattress.
5. Get Rid of Clutter Around the House
At this time of year, it’s easy to get distracted by the hustle and bustle of preparing for guests. Try not to leave dishes in the sink or dirty clothes lying around, as doing so can make people feel uncomfortable in the home.
It may be helpful to create a checklist that to refer back to as the cleaning process is coming along. This way, there will be less room for human error as the day of the party comes closer. Also, try to keep a trash bin nearby while cleaning – this will make it easier to throw away garbage on the spot instead of forgetting about it!
