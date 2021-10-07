Author Soma Kar Bronze Medal Winner of Two Prestigious Industry Awards

Kar is the first Australian-Bengali woman author of Indian origin to win book awards for a self-published book.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Soma Kar (pen name), newly published author from Sydney, Australia hailing from the Indo-Aryan Bengali Ethnolinguistic Group has been recognized as the bronze winner for two prestigious writing awards, the 2021 Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest (Children-Preteen category) and the 2021 Global Book Awards (Mystery/Suspense category) – both for her first book entitled, The Old House by the Woods . The Old House by the Woods is a highly praised, fast-paced, thrilling, and visually captivating mystery book that focuses on a martial arts expert, an ex-police officer, and private detective, Ria Robertson, who is hired to investigate unexplained paranormal activities and mysterious occurrences in her newly purchase home.With a long-standing passion for writing and creative activities, Kar completed a Diploma in Fine Arts and later pursued a Master’s degree in Information and Communication Technology – a field in which she is an award-winning test leader for a multinational company.“I couldn’t be more humbled to be the recipient of these recent awards,” says Kar. “As the first Australian-Bengali woman author to win an award for a self-published book, I am deeply honoured and proud to represent my people. Writing The Old House by the Woods was such an incredible journey, and I am so grateful to be recognized for something that means so much to me personally.”For more information about Soma Kar, or to purchase her book, please visit https://somakar.com/ About Soma KarSoma Kar is an award-winning Australian author of Indian origin from Sydney. When she is not reading or painting for relaxation, the fitness enthusiast loves to recharge by running, jogging, taking brisk walks, and spending time with her family.