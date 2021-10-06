Oct 6 2021 - Gov. Pritzker Announces 40th Manufacturing Expansion Deal In 2021 to Kick Off Manufacturing Month in Illinois

​DIXMOOR, IL – Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and community and industry leaders today to celebrate a facility expansion by Chicago Magnesium Casting Company (CMCC), a leading magnesium and aluminum sand casting manufacturer catering to the aerospace industry. Supported by the State of Illinois, CMCC will expand within the Dixmoor facility by investing in new, state of the art equipment and creating an additional 40 jobs for the community.

State officials celebrated this investment in the community – the 40th new manufacturing expansion announcement this year - as Governor Pritzker proclaimed October Manufacturing Month in Illinois. Every year, Manufacturing Month offers Illinois a chance to recognize the contributions of Illinois' manufacturing firms, the makers they employ and the crucial role the industry plays in the state's economy.

"In 2021 alone, dozens of manufacturers have relocated to Illinois or have expanded here – and I'm proud to welcome Chicago Magnesium as number 40," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Today's announcement follows a series of actions my administration has taken to attract more investment and growth in our manufacturing sector. Already, manufacturing is a leading driver in Illinois' economy, with more than $100 billion of annual economic output, and over 18,000 manufacturing companies calling the Land of Lincoln home."

"We are excited to embark on the next steps of Chicago Magnesium's Future, with plans to grow our workforce through our commitment to foster teamwork, valuing opinions and supporting aspirations," said Robert Littlefield, CEO of Chicago Magnesium Casting Corporation. "Thanks to support from the State of Illinois, we look forward to making a positive impact on our community through on the job training and apprenticeship programs to foster growth within the manufacturing environment."

CMCC is one of 40 manufacturing expansion or relocation projects announced by the Pritzker Administration in the first several months of the year. The company received support from the State through an EDGE agreement approved by DCEO, a tool used to support companies making large capital investments that lead to significant job creation in Illinois.

As part of its agreement with the State, CMCC will make an initial investment of at least $1.125 million to remove about 10,000 square feet of antiquated equipment to free up space for their expanded production line, making space for new equipment, upgraded technology, construction costs, and create a minimum of 40 full-time jobs. Companies like CMCC receive special consideration due to proposed investments in underserved communities.

"Congratulations to the Chicago Magnesium Casting Corporation on their expansion here in Illinois," said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of DCEO. "Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, Illinois is making investments today to prepare our residents and companies for continued growth in the advanced manufacturing sector and the related job opportunities in the years ahead."

CMCC was founded in Illinois in 1953, and manufactures castings for helicopters, jet fighters, jumbo transports and regional jets used to support military and commercial aerospace industry. Current clients include Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky, and Honeywell. With nearly 100 employees today, they plan to hire an additional 40 new full-time jobs in the Blue Island community, while expanding its current apprenticeship training model to bring on an additional 10 paid apprentices. CMCC is recruiting employees for a variety of positions at their facility, including assembly workers, engineers, maintenance, mold makers production, and more.

"Retaining and creating good-paying jobs is one the most important factors in boosting a community's economy and reducing employment rates," said State Senator Napoleon Harris, III (D-Harvey). "Investing in the Chicago Magnesium Company and Dixmoor residents will raise the community's standard of living. Thank you, Gov. Pritzker, for making this investment and helping to create additional avenues for growth and development for surrounding areas."

"Manufacturing is a rich piece of the Southland's history, and with the right investments, it will be key part of its future too," said State Representative Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest). "I am dedicated to working alongside Governor Pritzker, and our partners in the region to expand opportunities for economic growth that will support the continued success of Chicago Magnesium Casting Company and the many other manufacturing companies in our region."

"Blue Island, Dixmoor and all of the south suburbs have many talented people who have supported their families and communities for generations through manufacturing," said State Representative Bob Rita (D-Blue Island). "I thank Gov. Pritzker for joining us to celebrate Manufacturing Month by supporting a great local employer and putting more people here to work."

Each year, Manufacturing Month represents an opportunity to recognize the essential economic contributions manufacturers provide and to call attention to the importance of this growing industry. Illinois is home to 18,000 manufacturing companies and is the fourth top exporter with over $100 billion in economic output, exporting goods to over 200 countries. This year, DCEO, the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), and industry leaders will host over 40 events the public can sign up to participate in virtually or in-person, and will urge communities to heed the call to action for more residents to join the manufacturing workforce in Illinois.

"Manufacturers are the future of prosperity in Illinois and around the globe. Manufacturing month is a perfect time to celebrate just how far our hard-working entrepreneurs have come and for us all to show appreciation for all of the opportunities they are positioned for in the future." said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. "With all the transformative workplace changes underway including technology adaption and increased innovation, manufacturing careers continue to be a foundational opportunity for our workforce to make a difference in a dynamic fast-paced industry. The future of Illinois manufacturing looks bright."

Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, the State of Illinois has made continued investments to bolster the manufacturing industry and to prepare communities for the future growth of the industry – including extensive investments in workforce training programs, transportation infrastructure, and with an expansion of economic development tools, like the Prime Sites Capital, the Apprenticeship Tax Credit, and the extended R&D tax credit. Additionally, last year the administration invested $15 million to create first-ever Manufacturing Training Academies in Normal and Belleville to help expand skills training for roles in advanced manufacturing.

"Companies from a diverse range of industries find success manufacturing in Illinois because of the state's tremendous workforce, infrastructure and supportive resources," said Dan Seals, CEO of Intersect Illinois. "While we celebrate our unmatched manufacturing community all year long, we're pleased to work with DCEO and IMEC during Manufacturing Month to showcase why Illinois is an ideal location to manufacture."

Manufacturing Month events on various topics including workforce training, marketing, team engagement and women in manufacturing can be found on the DCEO Website here.