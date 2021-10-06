Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting At Timberview High School In Arlington

October 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following reports of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas:

"As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community."

