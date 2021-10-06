Meeting Announcement: Fostering Connections Advisory Committee

10.06.2021

The Fostering Connections (Extension of Foster Care) Advisory Committee will be holding an open meeting on October 21st, 2021 from 3:00 PM until adjournment. The meeting will be held virtually. For a copy of the agenda and login instructions, please contact Farra R. Fong at FarraR.Fong@state.nm.us or 505-827-8400.