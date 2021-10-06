Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,383 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Announcement: Fostering Connections Advisory Committee

10.06.2021

The Fostering Connections (Extension of Foster Care) Advisory Committee will be holding an open meeting on October 21st, 2021 from 3:00 PM until adjournment. The meeting will be held virtually. For a copy of the agenda and login instructions, please contact Farra R. Fong at FarraR.Fong@state.nm.us or 505-827-8400.

You just read:

Meeting Announcement: Fostering Connections Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.