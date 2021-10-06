Paragon ISG Environmental Services Cleans New Philadelphia Lagoon
Growing client base and service offerings in a complimentary marketNEW PHILADELPHIA, OHIO, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, Paragon ISG launched their latest Environmental Services campaign to clean the stormwater retention lagoon in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
The lagoon was last cleaned over a decade ago and has built up nearly 2 feet of sludge that requires remediation. Before hiring Paragon ISG, prior remediation jobs have involved draining the entire lagoon, removing all wildlife, and manually excavating sludge buildup with heavy earthmoving equipment. Now with help from Paragon ISG, the lagoon may be cleaned while still in operation, with less equipment and less disruption to the surrounding area.
This is the latest job for the Environmental Services group at Paragon ISG, who have previously completed projects for industrial and government clients in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. By utilizing deep expertise and equipment from the energy industry, Paragon ISG is able to provide services to clients in the growing environmental services market.
About Paragon Integrated Services Group LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering and environmental services across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com.
About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC
Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 141 add-on acquisitions.
Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.
