Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Virginia Veterans Services Foundation Donate Laptop Computers To Student Veterans & Military Spouses Attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges, Project Has Donated 225 Refurbished Laptops During…

(Left to right) – Left Photo, Reynolds Community College

First row: VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell; Wessley Robinson, Recipient; Chequana Boisseau, VERITAS Rep; Aletha Hurst, Recipient; Dr. Terracita Sass, VP of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

Second row: John Lesinski, Chair, VVSF; Mark Casper, President, Tech for Troops; Herman West, Veteran Services Coordinator; Jeffrey Allen, Dean of Students; Dr. Paula Pando, Reynolds C.C. President; Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager.

(Left to Right) – Right Photo, John Tyler Community College

First Row: VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell; Darnell Travis, Recipient; Jeremiah Newman, recipient; Winter Cairns, recipient; Mark Casper, President, Tech for Troops; Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager.

Second Row: Scott Meredith, Director of Student Engagement; John Lesinski, Chair, VVSF; Michael Murphy, VERITAS Representative; James Cairns, recipient; Dr. Ted Raspiller, President, JTCC.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) presented fifty laptop computers to Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges, for a total of 100 laptops, on September 28 to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses enrolled at each of the colleges.

These computers were in addition to 125 refurbished laptops delivered to each college this past April for a total of 225 computers donated. Refurbished laptops were provided by Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans and made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).

The laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the VDVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The laptops are distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis to student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges who submit a completed application form provided online by VDVS.

VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell attended the computer donation at both community colleges and said, “I am very pleased to join with Reynolds Community College President Dr. Paula Pando and John Tyler Community College (soon to become Brightpoint Community College) President Dr. Ted Raspiller to present these laptops to these student veterans and military spouses today.”

“One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. It is gratifying that this project is the result of a collaborative effort among Virginia’s Community Colleges, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, Tech for Troops and our agency. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial donation from the Altria Group that made this project a reality.”

“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges and VDVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”

“These 225 donated laptops will make a major difference in assisting the deserving veterans who received them,” said Patrice Jones VDVS Education Workforce Manager.

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please go to https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/training-and-education-alliance. Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, Education Workforce Manager, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.

About the VDVS Military Education & Workforce Initiative

The VDVS Military & Education Workforce Initiative uses a three-pronged approach to assist transitioning veterans that have chosen educational institutions as their preferred path to employment. Identifying and promoting employment pipelines, creating internship and fellowship opportunities, and highlighting community service initiatives are three methods used by the Initiative to support Virginia veterans on their path to employment. Connectivity to fellow VDVS programs, such as the V3 Transition Program and the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program also serve to insure valuable services are available throughout the entirety of veterans journeys to their education and employment goals. For more information, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/military-education-and-workforce-initiative.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a state agency established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families through programs and services offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. The Foundation provides supplemental funding for designated programs when state and federal funds are not available and depends solely on contributions from veteran and community organizations, businesses, grants and caring individuals. Each dollar raised stays in Virginia and 100 percent of all contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation go directly to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance. For more information, visit www.vvsf.org.