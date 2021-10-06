Scary is King for Haunted Attractions

About

Full Moon Productions owns and operates world-class haunted house attractions since 1975 and has prioritized helping children and pet charities in the community, including the anti-bullying program “Don’t Be A Monster.” The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses are located in the West Bottoms Historic District off the 12th Street Bridge near Downtown Kansas City. The Queen of Haunts, an industry authority, makes this community her haunt home. The attractions are open every Friday and Saturday, and a few other days are noted on the website during the 2021 season.

http://www.fullmoonprod.com