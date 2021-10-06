5G Security Market 2021 Present Scenario | Key Players - A10 Networks, Allot, AT&T, Avast Software, Cisco, Nokia, ZTE
5G security is gaining traction due to the rising of new architecture and new technologies in 5G will present new challenges to security and privacy protectionPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G technology is used in different industries such as automobile, medicine, and IoT devices. As the demand for 5G technology increases, the need of 5G security also increases. This is one of the driving factors of the market. As cyber threats increases, providing security at multiple levels, such as in devices, cloud RAN infrastructure, and air interface equipment, also increases, thereby driving the market. There is need of high security of new application and services, which use 5G technology. As many organizations have started adopting cloud based solutions, the demand for security of these services and solutions increases, thereby driving the market.
However, development of 5G networks requires high frequencies. But many telecommunication services and government agencies are already using these high frequencies. Accessing the high frequencies spectrum is very important for the development of 5G infrastructure. But as they are used for different applications, there is no clear standardization for the distribution of these spectrums. Different government agencies have different regulations. For instance the UK government initiated 6 GHz frequency band for 5G infrastructure whereas 3.5GHz of 5G service. There is no specific standard for the allocation of the spectrum and this is one of the major restraints of the 5G security market.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13185
Increased demand for private 5G network technology across private sectors, governments, and organizations is one of the opportunities for the 5G security market. Private 5G networks provide features, such as network slicing, to effectively protect their resources. One of the latest features of 5G security is IMSI feature. This feature is used to authenticate the cell phone device as it travels through different networks. Before sending the device through network, 5G technology uses a key to encrypt the IMSI. This encryption helps to protect information from cyber criminals.
Key Market Players: A10 Networks, Inc., Allot, AT&T, Avast Software, Cisco, Nokia, ZTE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies CO., Ltd., Akamai Technologies
Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Security Market-
• Due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed, many businesses operations have shutdown. Many governments and organization have postponed their infrastructure activities due of COVID-19.
• Attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers are now conscious about their income and are not ready to spend on upgrading to 5G technology. This has caused the slowdown of 5G deployments. In addition, due to COVID-19, workforce of many organizations are working remotely due of which there is more risk of cyber-attacks.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13185
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Cyber Security as a Service Market
2. Cognitive Security Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn