New Children's Book, Chipper Makes Merry, Teaches Kids About Spreading Kindness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreword Publicity announces the release of a new children's book , Chipper Makes Merry, written by Kimber Fox Morgan, with illustrations by Kim Sponaugle.



Tip Toe, tip toe, crackle, crunch! Chipper the Fox sneaks through the forest to spread cheer to his weary friends. Will his merry making be a success? Or will a smelly fish disaster and a log pike tumble ruin his plans? Chipper Makes Merry takes you on Chipper’s arctic quest filled with lessons of love, kindness, and determination.

Describing herself as “creative, not crafty,” Morgan considers the book’s main character, Chipper the Fox, to be an extension of her creative strength. At first, she intended Chipper to be a character that would create merry during the holiday season. But eventually, she was inspired to transform the story into a children's book about kindness, love and friendship.

“Chipper the Fox is about spreading kindness,” said Morgan. “He was originally developed as a character that would come into children’s dens at night and bring joy by spreading fun and mischievous antics. I wanted to continue Chipper’s story and the theme of spreading joy for others. Thus, Chipper Makes Merry was written.”

Readers should not be fooled by the book’s title. Chipper Makes Merry is not just a holiday book, but one that’s meant to be enjoyed all throughout the year. Its powerful message is sure to resonate with kids, no matter the season. Through this delightful, imaginative, and beautifully illustrated story, Morgan hopes children will be inspired to spread love and kindness to others.

“Sometimes making merry is not easy and there can be stumbles along the way,” said Morgan. “However, being kind to others is worth all the mishaps to bring happiness to your friends.”

Chipper Makes Merry already garnered a Gold Mom’s Choice Award, which is recognized globally as the reliable symbol representing the best in family-friendly products. The book has also received a Readers’ Favorite 5 Star Review and has been praised for its inspiring lesson of trying again, especially when your heart is in the right place.

“Chipper Makes Merry by Kimber Fox Morgan takes a bad situation and brings about good for others, helping to make their lives easier. The artwork is splendid, the message is lovely, and this book is a clear winner. It is highly recommended.” – Readers’ Favorite

Morgan is a fun wife, and imperfect mom of 3 crazy kiddos and 2 little lemon (problematic) dogs. She tries to live her strengths the best she can. Morgan is a homemade Halloween costume type of mom who lets her kids mix the play doh. She bakes fun birthday cakes (cutely, but far from perfection) and loves a homemade valentine and a school project.

Chipper Makes Merry (ISBN:978-1737038603) is published through Creative, Simple Wonder Press and is available on Amazon.

