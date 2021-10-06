3 Kitchen Cabinet Styles and Trends You Should Consider According to Peter Grenier Massachusetts
Peter Grenier Massachusetts on 3 Kitchen Cabinet Styles and Trends You Should ConsiderSALEM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kitchen is the heart of the home, and cabinets are the cornerstone of the kitchen. There are many styles of cabinets to choose from these days, which can make it difficult to choose. Peter Grenier Massachusetts is here to explain different cabinet styles, and which one might be right for your kitchen.
1. Contemporary or Handleless Design
If you like a contemporary home, the handleless design may be perfect for you. According to Peter Grenier Massachusetts, it's a great choice if you want a sleek, clean look.
There are a few types of handless cabinets. A true handless kitchen uses recessed rails. These rails allow you to open the doors.
A j-pull cabinet has a recess that allows you to open the cabinet. It creates the look of a handleless cabinet, without needing to install a rail.
Lastly, the push to open cabinets are growing in popularity. If you cook often, this can be a great choice. When you are cooking, you get food on your hands. This can range from flour to chicken. You need something from the kitchen drawer, but opening the door means you'll get the cabinet dirty.
A push to open cabinet opens with a light press. You can open it with an elbow, hip, or foot, in addition to your hand.
Cabinets don't have to be handless to be contemporary. Any cabinet with sleek lines and a minimalist style can be classified as contemporary.
2. Traditional Style
Peter Grenier Massachusetts says handleless cabinets are the pinnacle of modern kitchen design, but traditional cabinets haven't fallen out of favor. If you have a traditional-style home or prefer a cozy, warm kitchen, traditional cabinets are the way to go.
Traditional kitchen cabinets often have ornate details. This can include crown molding or recesses or lines in the cabinets themselves. Many include some cabinets with glass doors, which allow you to show off your favorite china.
3. Transitional Kitchen Cabinetry
If you are torn between traditional and contemporary cabinet styles, there's also a middle ground. This is known as the transitional style.
Shaker cabinets are often the best choice for a transitional kitchen, Peter Grenier Massachusetts explains. Shaker-style cabinets are often used in traditional kitchens. However, when you choose a contemporary color scheme and handle style, this can bring them into the transitional style.
