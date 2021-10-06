Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,460 in the last 365 days.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Supports Modern Poultry Farming in Somalia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a modern poultry farm with a total floor space of 198 sq. meters in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, as part of the “Project for Developing Layer Poultry Farming in Somalia,” implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and Zamzam University.

This groundbreaking modern poultry project was implemented to provide food and employment opportunities for the growing population in Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, and to create new sectors in the country.

As part of the project, a poultry farm with a total floor space of 198 sq. meters was built, and 1200 ATAK-S layer chicks, which are bred in our country; various pieces of equipment; vaccines; and feed units were provided.

Assoc. Prof. Serdar Kamanlı from the Directorate of Poultry Research Institute in Ankara trained Somali academics and specialists at Zamzam University in order to share Turkey’s knowledge of poultry.

After the training, the farm was put into service with the participation of Turkish and Somali officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

You just read:

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Supports Modern Poultry Farming in Somalia

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.