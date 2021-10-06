YIELD App Named Official Partner of Premier League Football Club West Ham United

Leading digital asset wealth management platform sponsors Premier League football club just seven months on from public launch

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YIELD App, a FinTech company, is thrilled to announce it has become the Official Digital Asset Wealth Management Partner of top Premier League football club, West Ham United.



Related link on West Ham United official site:

https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/september/29-september/yield-app-announced-official-digital-asset-wealth

This exciting partnership comes just seven months after the public launch of YIELD App in February 2021, demonstrating the growing attractiveness of digital assets to a mainstream audience across the world.

YIELD App enables its users to invest in digital assets and earn as much as 20.5% annual interest at the touch of a button. YIELD App is challenging the status quo of the traditional investment system and has seen significant growth since its public launch, with 60,000 users and an impressive $400 million of managed assets to date.

YIELD App users will now benefit from the opportunity to experience hospitality at West Ham United home fixtures, through regular competitions throughout the season.

Commenting on the partnership, Justin Wright, Chief Operations Officer of YIELD App, says: "We are delighted to partner with West Ham United. The club's incredible community-driven strategy and its long-term vision for success are on par with ours. We look forward to developing a lasting relationship with the Club and all its fans around the world."

Nathan Thompson, Commercial Director at West Ham United, said: 'Today, we welcome YIELD App to the West Ham United partner family. We believe YIELD App will provide our growing fanbase with education of, and access to, some of the best investment opportunities. Our partnership will enable our fans to take advantage of these opportunities regardless of their financial or technical knowledge.'

About YIELD App

YIELD App believes that everyone should have access to the best investment opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets, combine them with the most rewarding opportunities available across all financial markets and make these available to the world. To achieve this, the company provides an innovative digital asset wealth management platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. For more information, visit www.yield.app

About West Ham United

West Ham United is a Premier League Football Club based in London, England. The club was founded in 1895, originally as Thames Ironworks and reformed in 1900 as West Ham United. The club has won the FA Cup on three occasions, in 1964, 1975 and 1980 and currently play their home games at London Stadium.

