October 6, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Combined Allen County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Flushing Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin A+ Arts Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Harrison County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Holmes Holmes County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Village of Timberlake 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Village of Rochester 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Union Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District 05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood South East Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

