Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,470 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 7, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 6, 2021                                                                    

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Combined Allen County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Flushing Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Adams Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

A+ Arts Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Village of Timberlake

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Village of Rochester

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District

 

05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

South East Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.