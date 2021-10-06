Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Combined Allen County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Flushing Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Adams Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield County Family, Adult and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
A+ Arts Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Harrison County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Holmes
Holmes County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Village of Timberlake
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Village of Rochester
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas County Transportation Improvement District
05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
South East Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
