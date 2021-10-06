Governor Phil Scott Announces Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics This Week - October 5, 2021 - October 10, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.

Visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878. Vaccine shots are also available at certain pharmacies and health care providers. All Vermonters are encouraged to get fully vaccinated.

In Vermont, you are now eligible to get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you received your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or more, and

are age 65 or older; or

are age 18 or older with certain medical conditions that put you at high risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19; or

are age 18 or older and are more likely to be exposed to or spread COVID because of where you work; or

are age 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC), or are age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC.

Governor Scott and Administration officials also stressed that Vermont is interpreting eligibility based on where you work very broadly, and encouraged as many eligible people as possible to receive boosters.

Whether you need to begin your vaccination series or get a booster, you can tell which type of vaccine is available at each location when you make your appointment.

Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Tuesday, October 5

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Collins Perley Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans City

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Middlebury District Office, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury

Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Vermont Technical College, Judd Gym, 124 Admin Way, Randolph Center

Winooski Armory, 255 Lafountain Street, Winooski

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington

Grace Cottage Hospital, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend

Lamoille Health Partnership, 609 Washington Highway, Morrisville

Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl Street, Springfield

Wednesday, October 6

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington

Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington

Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax

Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro

South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick

Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl Street, Springfield

Thursday, October 7

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect Street, White River Junction

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Friday, October 8

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River

Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph

Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

Little Rivers Health Care - Newbury, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury

Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Saturday, October 9

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks!, Mayo Events Field, 80 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe

Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford

U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Sunday, October 10

Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

