Governor Phil Scott Announces Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics This Week - October 5, 2021 - October 10, 2021
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.
Visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878. Vaccine shots are also available at certain pharmacies and health care providers. All Vermonters are encouraged to get fully vaccinated.
In Vermont, you are now eligible to get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you received your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or more, and
- are age 65 or older; or
- are age 18 or older with certain medical conditions that put you at high risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19; or
- are age 18 or older and are more likely to be exposed to or spread COVID because of where you work; or
- are age 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC), or are age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC.
Governor Scott and Administration officials also stressed that Vermont is interpreting eligibility based on where you work very broadly, and encouraged as many eligible people as possible to receive boosters.
Whether you need to begin your vaccination series or get a booster, you can tell which type of vaccine is available at each location when you make your appointment.
Here are the vaccination sites available this week:
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Collins Perley Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans City
Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
Middlebury District Office, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury
Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Vermont Technical College, Judd Gym, 124 Admin Way, Randolph Center
Winooski Armory, 255 Lafountain Street, Winooski
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington
Grace Cottage Hospital, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend
Lamoille Health Partnership, 609 Washington Highway, Morrisville
Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl Street, Springfield
Wednesday, October 6
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington
Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington
Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro
South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington
VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond
Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl Street, Springfield
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington
Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect Street, White River Junction
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River
Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph
Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond
Little Rivers Health Care - Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
Little Rivers Health Care - Newbury, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury
Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Saturday, October 9
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks!, Mayo Events Field, 80 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe
Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford
U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Sunday, October 10
Agency of Transportation - Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
###