President Ramkalawan conveys congratulatory message to the new Prime Minister of Japan

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has conveyed a congratulatory message to Mr. Fumio Kishida, as the newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan.

President Ramkalawan’s message states: “On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my sincere congratulations on your appointment as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and confirmation as the Prime Minister of Japan. On this occasion, I wish to reaffirm my commitment to further build on the ties of friendship and excellent relations between Seychelles and Japan.

“Japan has been a key development partner of Seychelles ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1976 and we attach the highest importance to the ties between the two countries.”

In concluding, President Ramkalawan added, “I am confident that during your tenure of office, we can work together to further strengthen our bilateral and multilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples. I wish you every success in your new role and in the tasks ahead.”