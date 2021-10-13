Fort Lauderdale Pest Control Company Hiring New Technican

Pest Control Fort Lauderdale

After 30 Years of service, Bob at East Coast Pest Control is celebrating by hiring three new pest control technicians for his team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Pest Control Hiring 3 New Pest Control Technicians.Three decades of pest control services in Fort Lauderdale allows Bob to feel pest-free at his party. But their team is growing and needs to find 3 new technicians as soon as possible.Bob is seeking three new technicians. No experience is necessary. All the proper training will be provided. Applicant must have a good attitude, have reliable transportation to work, clean background, and desire to grow in the company.Roles of pest control technician for East Coast Pest Control. There is a process to keep the property pest barrier. It is not possible to keep a place pest-free as pests are very powerful little creatures. Initial inspection allows Bob and his team to understand how to best serve a property. After the inspection, the initial treatment begins. Once the initial applications are applied, monthly follow up or quarterly follow up will be maintained. If additional services are needed throughout the time of monthly subscription.Types of Pest the New Hires will face in Fort LauderdaleRed antGerman CockroachesFleas & TicksTermites speciesBeesRodentsMosquitoesHave what it takes to join the East Coast Pest Control team and fulfil pest control services in Fort Lauderdale; Inquiring within.Pest control is so important in Fort Lauderdale to keep the city beautiful. South Florida is a bug mecca. Without services like East Coast Pest Control, many homes and businesses would be overrun by pests like cockroaches, ants, and mosquitos. Bob knew how important pest control services in Fort Lauderdale would be and took care of his customers, now he needs more technicians to carry on his bug prevention.The types of pests and bugs are found in Fort Lauderdale: start off with bed bugs. That's disgusting but true. Bed Bugs can definitely be found in Ft Lauderdale. Second, termites. A lot of property in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area has termites. These pests can destroy a house as it stands. Third, pesty red ants. Red ant bites hurt and can leave marks for 2 weeks. The pain and itch remind us for days. Lastly, mosquitoes. These blood-sucking pests are hard to control but pest control does it. East Coast Pest Control needs three new technicians to exterminate these pests.East Coast Pest Control is a long time pest control company in Fort Lauderdale. Bob has been serving the residents and business owners for over 30 years. Offering monthly pest control services, termite inspection & treatment, rodent removal, and more. Call Bob today.Contact Information:BobEast Coast Pest Control110 SE 6th St #1701,Fort Lauderdale, FL 3330119544713896

