Sarcopenia Treatment Market Predicted to Tank $4.70 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in the number of the elderly population, growth in acceptance of vitamins and dietary supplements, and surge in R&D activities to treat sarcopenia are the key factors that affect the sarcopenia treatment market. The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the sarcopenia treatment market. Low immunity, no physical or outdoor activities, and a sedentary lifestyle due to lockdown are the factors causing sarcopenia in the elderly population.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sarcopenia treatment market generated $2.57 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $4.70 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. In-depth information about opportunities, key drivers, restraints, and their impact analysis on the market is offered in the report.

Factors such as rise in the geriatric population and surge in initiatives taken by the government and private organizations propel the global sarcopenia treatment market. On the other hand, lack of effective therapies for sarcopenia in the market is expected to hinder the growth. Contrarily, rise in the adoption of supplements and increase in malnutrition and vitamin deficiency in developing countries are the factors that are expected to offer profitable market opportunities.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10891

Impact of Covid-19 on Sarcopenia Treatment Market-

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact the sarcopenia treatment market.

As sarcopenia patients are more exposed to Covid-19 infection, the pandemic has caused a many sarcopenia cases, especially in the elder population.

Lockdown and uncertain food delivery chain led to unavailability of protein-rich and other nutritional food items. This affected the overall health of people and led to muscle loss and other muscle disorders in people suffering from other health conditions.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Sarcopenia Treatment Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10891?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sarcopenia treatment market based on the route of administration, treatment, distribution channel, and region.

Based on treatment, the protein supplement segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, the vitamin D and calcium supplement segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global sarcopenia treatment market, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10891

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global sarcopenia treatment market analyzed in the research include American Way (Amway) Corporation, Sanofi, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nestle S.A., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc. Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Ltd., F-Hoffmann La-Roche, and Abbott laboratories, Inc.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/sarcopenia-treatment-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.