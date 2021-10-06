Finalists announced for Euroconsult’s 2021 Finspace awards
WASHINGTON D.C., USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euroconsult’s Finspace pitch initiative was launched in 2017 as part of the company’s flagship World Satellite Business Week event and strives to showcase the most promising and innovative start-ups from across the space and satellite industry value chains. Six finalists have been selected for the 2021 awards from entries that were submitted from all across Europe, the United States, and Australia. Approximately one third of this year’s entries represented small launch development companies.
Applications to the initiative were reviewed by a jury of sector experts: Euroconsult CEO Pacôme Révillon, CEO of Seraphim Capital Mark Boggett, Founder of Promus Ventures Mike Colett, President of Mynaric USA Tina Ghataore, Founder & CEO of ThrustMe Ane Aenesland, and Member of SpaceResources.lu Jean-Jacques Dordain.
Of the six finalists, two companies will receive a Finspace award. One will be awarded for Satellite Financing, and one for Earth Observation. The six finalists are:
ReOrbit
ReOrbit is a Finnish startup whose vision is to enable a new generation of space applications by transforming traditional single-use satellites into reusable, autonomous, and networked systems that can be configured for different applications including in-orbit manufacturing and from-orbit servicing.
Phantom Space Corporation
One of two finalists based in the United States, Phantom Space Corporation offer launch services, small satellite design and build, and space-based network services, and seeks to drastically reduce space access costs through mass production of small launchers and satellites.
Sateliot
This Spanish company is leading the mobile to satellite IoT integration. Sateliot is building the first LEO constellation based on the standard 5G protocol, same used for cellular connectivity that allows commercial unmodified Nb-IoT devices to roam seamlessly between mobile networks and Sateliot's satellite constellation.
HEO Robotics
This Australian startup helps satellite operators and governments monitor their satellites and other objects in space. They image these objects at close range by renting unused time on existing Earth Observation satellites, and applying their own software.
R3 IoT
Scottish-based, R3-IoT is on a mission to digitise the planet - providing value extending beyond connectivity. Its full-stack platform combining satellite, cellular, IoT, analytics and cybersecurity provides data-driven intelligence from anywhere in the world, 24/7 - regardless of available infrastructure.
Edgybees
The second US company to be shortlisted, Edgybees AI Software brings visual intelligence to geo-spatial imagery, accurately and in real-time to save lives and make critical decisions..
The winners will be announced at the World Satellite Business Week event, which will take place 13 – 16th December 2021 both in augmented format, with physical attendance in Paris as well as the option to participate virtually online. Having run for over two decades, the event presents an excellent opportunity for business leaders to gain market insights and network with over 1,000 senior executives and government officials. Registration for the event is available now via www.satellite-business.com/en/register-world-satellite-business-week/. Startups and emerging companies are encouraged to contact Euroconsult directly for special rates to reflect our desire to support the future of the space sector.
