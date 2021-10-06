Database Management System Market Statistics 2021 | Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth
The growing volume of data across different industries is expected to drive the growth of database management systems market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing volume, technological development, and the advent of cloud-based solutions are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the database management system market.
Growing application areas and high cloud computing adoption among small-scale businesses play a vital role in the growth of the database management system (DBMS) market. Moreover, the advent of cloud computing for handling huge data also results in higher DBMS adoption, thereby emerging as a driving factor for the growth of the database management system market. However, high hardware and software costs is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, the amount of digital content is growing across the world, the need for database centers and consequently cloud storage is expected to increase is an opportunity factor for the global market.
Cloud computing has given a new dimension to the IT industry and companies are looking to adopt cloud services rather than investing huge money in getting the infrastructure for their own database system. With this advent in computing and cloud computing, the cloud database is also picking up its pace in making its permanent place in the IT world. There are various advantages that make it preferable and adoptable by a huge number of companies for its matchless services in a very cost-saving manner.
Technology has changed the way of business, and user behavior to shop over the internet and they rely on shopping for saving their time. This change in the business has let the companies think about the fastest way they can do business over the internet. They prefer to use the cloud database so that they can access the information stored in their database without wasting any time.
Industry Key Players - Amazon Web Services, Cloudera Inc., EnterpriseDB Corporation, Embarcadero Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MariaDB Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP AG
For DBMS, it is mandatory to have a high-speed processor and also a large memory size because nowadays there is a large amount of data in every field which needs to be store safely and with a security. The requirement of these large amounts of space and a high-speed processor needs expensive hardware and expensive software too. That is, there is a requirement of sophisticated hardware and software which means that we need to upgrade the hardware which is used for the file-based system. Hardware and software, both require maintenance which costs very high. All the operating, licensing, and regulatory compliance costs very high. Users need to convert data into a database management system, there is a requirement of lot of money as it adds on to the cost of the database management system. This is because, for this conversion, we need to hire database system designers whom we have to pay a lot of money and also services of some software house will be required. All this shows that a high initial investment for hardware, software, and trained staff is required by DBMS. So, altogether Database Management System results in a costlier system.
Lastly, this report provides database management system market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
