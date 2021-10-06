Ctrl Alt Meat: New Podcast Launches With ‘Front Line’ Insights on the Transformation Happening Across Our Dinner Tables
Ctrl Alt Meat, the new weekly podcast from the Jeremy Coller Foundation, will explore the issues transforming the business of putting food on our plates.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food system is transforming - facing unparalleled challenges from food safety to worker safety, while vegan meats to vertical farming are showing innovative ways toward a sustainable future. Now, ctrl alt meat, the new weekly podcast from the Jeremy Coller Foundation, will explore the issues transforming the business of putting food on our plates. ctrl alt meat is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and all major podcast platforms.
Join host Katie Briefel as she speaks to the innovators and investors, policymakers, product developers, scientists, and chefs who are on the frontline reshaping the future of our food.
Katie will be joined by guests including Ethan Brown, founder of Beyond Meat, the world’s leading producer of plant-based meat and the first vegan firm to go public –one of the most successful IPOs of the last decade.
Guests available to listen to now include:
● Ethan Brown, founder of Beyond Meat, the world’s leading producer of plant-based meat and the first vegan firm to go public, on the beginnings of Beyond, the plant-based market and how they are scaling the business around the world.
● Camilla Fayed, Founder of Farmacy, a pioneering plant-based restaurant in Westbourne Grove, on her philosophy towards food as medicine and the scepticism she faced when she first opened in 2016.
● Jim Mellon, legendary British investor who predicted the 2007-8 credit crunch, on the future of the food system, and why the animal protein business is going to be taken over by the ‘clean-ag’ revolution.
● Andrew Wasley, award-winning investigative journalist on overlooked food safety issues on our supermarket meat shelves, and the leading brands who are still connected to Amazon deforestation in their supply chains.
● Diana Reiss, Professor of Psychology on how technology is helping us better understand animal thoughts, and perhaps enabling us to one day speak with animals such as dolphins;
● Dr Lance Price, on the ‘silent pandemic’ of antibiotic resistance which already kills one person every 90 minutes in the UK.
● Carl Safina, ecologist and author on our human relationship with the natural world, and what makes humans alike in terms of consciousness and culture.
● Temple Grandin, scientist and animal behaviourist, on reforming slaughterhouses to make them more humane.
Jeremy Coller, Chairman of the Jeremy Coller Foundation, said:
“Our food industry is transforming and there’s a huge appetite to know more about what’s going on in the farms, factories and pharmaceutical firms that shape the supermarket shelf. This new podcast provides front line knowledge that will hopefully spark debate at dinner tables across the world.
“We are pleased that these ground-breaking pioneers, the people behind the research and innovation that is radically reshaping our food system, have agreed to share their experience with our audience. Each episode will delve into the changes and challenges food production is facing, and offer insight into how we can reset the way that we feed our growing population in a sustainable way.”
