Embedded Computing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report
Evolution in the Internet of things and increasing demand for connected devices are projected to drive the embedded computing market growth worldwide.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America was the highest revenue-generating region owing to the high adoption of technology, higher standards of living, and presence of dominant market players in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market, in terms of revenue generation, and is expected to obtain a dominant position during the forecast period. Major factors that boost the demand of embedded computing systems in the Asia-Pacific region include increasing adoption of technology, declining prices of consumer electronics, and improving living in countries such India and China. In addition, the evolution in the Internet of things and increasing demand for connected devices are projected to drive the market growth worldwide.
Embedded Computing Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $236.5 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.
Within the hardware segment, the microprocessors dominated the market in 2015, with around 63% market share, owing to high performance, innovations, and continuous improvement in a variety of end user-applications such as tablets, energy management systems, automation of processes, mobile devices, and others. Among the key end users, the communications segment led the market followed by consumer electronics segment, both collectively accounting for around 64% of the market revenue in 2015. The dominance of these sectors is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, wearable devices, gaming consoles and Internet, particularly in the developing regions.
The global embedded computing market is classified based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the largest revenue in 2015, followed by Asia-Pacific. From a growth perspective, LAMEA would exhibit the fastest CAGR of around 7% during forecast period.
Key Findings of the embedded computing market:
• Major driving forces for the growth of embedded computing market are increasing penetration of consumer electronics, rising uptake of artificial intelligence, growing automation of processes, and rising technological advancements.
• Microprocessors dominated the embedded computing market in 2015; however, the microcontrollers segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
• North America dominated the market in 2015, and LAMEA is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.
The report also features the competitive scenario of the globalembedded computing market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players operating in the market. Product launch, strategic alliance, and collaboration have been observed as the prominent growth strategies adopted by the leading market players. Companies profiled in the report include Atmel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ARM Holdings plc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
