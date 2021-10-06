Data Center Automation Market Statistics 2021: Actually a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario
Rapid growth in the number of smartphone and tablet users and growth in dependency on IT has led to an increased demand for data center automation technologyPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A data center is a facility that consists of a network of computers and storage systems. It is used to process, organize, store, and distribute large amounts of data for a business or an organization. Data center automation offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in its increased demand in various industry verticals.
Data Center Automation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, states that the global market size was valued at $2,483 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,619 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2016 to 2022. The IT & telecom segment was the highest contributor in 2015, accounting for around 23% of the global market.
Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the data center, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 155 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108
Based on the geography, the data center automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, accounting for around ~60% share of the market size. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.3%, owing to the adoption of data center automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.
The report features a competitive scenario of the data center automation industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2108
Key Findings of the Data Center Automation Market:
• The consulting services segment accounted for the highest share of the data center automation market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.
• North America was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, with $1,558 million.
• Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth in 2015, and is projected to continue its dominance in the future as well.
• U.S. was the leading country, in terms of spending on data center automation market, in 2015. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.
Similar Reports -
1. Cloud Microservices Market
2. AWS Managed Services Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn