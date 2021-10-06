(Video): Iranians' Purchasing Power at the Lowest Point in History
According to annual figures, the amount of purchasing power lost by Iranian families hit an all-time high in 2021.
If people suffered a shortage of products to furnish their food during the Iran-Iraq war years, this year's famine scenario was imposed on households not by a dearth of goods, but by high prices and disproportionate earnings to inflation. Ehsan Soltani, an economist, used the phrase "imposed famine" to explain the consequences of the decline.
According to the national average, incomes and wages have increased by 30% in the last two years, while inflation has surged above 50%, indicating that family income has fallen behind inflation by 50%.
Food prices have been steadily rising for the past four years, with a substantially larger ratio of food growth to income growth. This is the first time something like this has occurred in Iran.
Food price growth to wage growth has only lasted a year in Iran's history, and food costs have been reasonably stable and there has been purchasing power for it each year afterward.
However, for the first time in four years, food prices have continued to rise faster than wage growth, resulting in the greatest reduction in household spending power.
In addition, according to the Statistical Center, food inflation in the three low-income deciles surpassed 60% in September, a record high in the last four decades.
Meanwhile, the top decile of income has seen less inflation than low-income deciles; low-income deciles' edible inflation rate is above 61 percent, and poverty-related inflation is currently 4 units higher than high-income deciles.
At the same period last year, the inflation rate for low-income deciles was 21%, with a difference of less than 1% compared to the inflation rate for high-income deciles.
Because of the steep drop in Iranian families' purchasing power, red meat, rice, and beans, among other foods, have been eliminated from many households' shopping baskets, and the head of the supermarket union has announced the closure of around 20% of supermarkets due to the high cost of food.
Low-income households have unavoidably omitted common foods such as beef, rice, and beans from their shopping lists in favor of other commodities as the price of these items has risen.
However, with government policies and decision-makers and the elimination of government currency from items such as rice, sugar, and food inputs, alternative commodities were not spared from expensiveness.
For example, the price of bread remained stable in 2018 and 2019 but jumped by more than threefold this year.
The government's corrupt ties with huge private and rent-seeking corporations are the main cause of these costs and lack of protective laws.
Public assets like oil, gas, power, and water are given to private firms and rent-seeking companies at extremely low costs, resulting in billions of dollars in profit.
Last year, the annual net profit of 20 significant private firms was calculated to be equal to the government's total budget deficit.
Meanwhile, 500 trillion tomans of income will be generated solely from increases in the price of minerals, water, electricity, and gas by industrial and government-private businesses, which can be used to fund welfare protection policies and enhance household purchasing power.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): For years, the mullahs have wasted the assets and properties of the greater majority of the Iranian people on suppression, wars, terrorism, and missile &and nuclear programs. They have brought nothing to the people but oppression, discrimination, poverty, unemployment, and inflation.
