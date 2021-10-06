(Video): Iranians' Purchasing Power at the Lowest Point in History

October 6, 2021 - (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Corruption and plundering is a Major Cause of Poverty.

October 6, 2021 - (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Commodity Prices Rise: the goods have risen in price by over 100 percent in Iran in the last 12 months.

October 6, 2021 - (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the steep rise in prices of commodities, especially bread which were the only thing majority of poor people could have afforded to buy.

October 6, 2021 - (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The skyrocketing prices and livelihood problems are still the Iranian society’s problems.

October 6, 2021 - (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Iran’s Financial Crisis as a Result of The Regime’s Policies and Mismanagement.

October 6, 2021 - (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Iran’s Female Workers Struggle with COVID-19, Poverty, and Oppression.

October 6, 2021 - Rooftop sleeping in Tehran, Iran. Image from state-run media.

October 6, 2021 - Shockingly, poverty in Iran has become so extreme that people are being forced to sell their organs just to survive.

The government's corrupt ties with huge private and rent-seeking corporations are the main cause of these costs and lack of protective laws.

Low-income households have unavoidably omitted common foods such as beef, rice, and beans from their shopping lists in favor of other commodities as the price of these items has risen. ”
PARIS, FRANCE, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), It has been stated that Iran has experienced the largest loss in food purchasing power in its history.

According to annual figures, the amount of purchasing power lost by Iranian families hit an all-time high in 2021.

If people suffered a shortage of products to furnish their food during the Iran-Iraq war years, this year's famine scenario was imposed on households not by a dearth of goods, but by high prices and disproportionate earnings to inflation. Ehsan Soltani, an economist, used the phrase "imposed famine" to explain the consequences of the decline.

According to the national average, incomes and wages have increased by 30% in the last two years, while inflation has surged above 50%, indicating that family income has fallen behind inflation by 50%.

Food prices have been steadily rising for the past four years, with a substantially larger ratio of food growth to income growth. This is the first time something like this has occurred in Iran.

Food price growth to wage growth has only lasted a year in Iran's history, and food costs have been reasonably stable and there has been purchasing power for it each year afterward.

However, for the first time in four years, food prices have continued to rise faster than wage growth, resulting in the greatest reduction in household spending power.

In addition, according to the Statistical Center, food inflation in the three low-income deciles surpassed 60% in September, a record high in the last four decades.

Meanwhile, the top decile of income has seen less inflation than low-income deciles; low-income deciles' edible inflation rate is above 61 percent, and poverty-related inflation is currently 4 units higher than high-income deciles.

At the same period last year, the inflation rate for low-income deciles was 21%, with a difference of less than 1% compared to the inflation rate for high-income deciles.

Because of the steep drop in Iranian families' purchasing power, red meat, rice, and beans, among other foods, have been eliminated from many households' shopping baskets, and the head of the supermarket union has announced the closure of around 20% of supermarkets due to the high cost of food.

Low-income households have unavoidably omitted common foods such as beef, rice, and beans from their shopping lists in favor of other commodities as the price of these items has risen.

However, with government policies and decision-makers and the elimination of government currency from items such as rice, sugar, and food inputs, alternative commodities were not spared from expensiveness.

For example, the price of bread remained stable in 2018 and 2019 but jumped by more than threefold this year.

The government's corrupt ties with huge private and rent-seeking corporations are the main cause of these costs and lack of protective laws.

Public assets like oil, gas, power, and water are given to private firms and rent-seeking companies at extremely low costs, resulting in billions of dollars in profit.

Last year, the annual net profit of 20 significant private firms was calculated to be equal to the government's total budget deficit.

Meanwhile, 500 trillion tomans of income will be generated solely from increases in the price of minerals, water, electricity, and gas by industrial and government-private businesses, which can be used to fund welfare protection policies and enhance household purchasing power.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): For years, the mullahs have wasted the assets and properties of the greater majority of the Iranian people on suppression, wars, terrorism, and missile &and nuclear programs. They have brought nothing to the people but oppression, discrimination, poverty, unemployment, and inflation.

What’s the price of the mullahs staying in power in Iran?

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

