SpaceTech Analytics Hosts Conference On Health In Space
Speakers from the space-medical community discussed the rapid growth as part of expanding human presence in space & in generating economic benefit both off-planet and terrestrial from space activities”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have been sending humans into space for six decades now, and while early concerns about health effects of simply leaving the planet were quickly alleviated, we have come to learn that long-term exposure to weightlessness and the general un-Earthly environment does have deleterious effects on the human body. Moreover, and interestingly for a number of reasons, such effects have a strong overlap with the effects of too many trips around the sun. That is, the environment seems to prematurely age us though, fortunately, returning to Earth has rejuvenating effects.
For this reason, and because of this clear linkage between health issues caused by spaceflight and those of aging, Deep Knowledge Ventures, which has from its inception had a focus on longevity, and its subsidiary, SpaceTech Analytics, consider this a topic of tremendous importance, and accordingly the organization hosted a conference on the topic on September 29th. A diverse group of ten experts in various aspects of the field of space medicine were gathered to offer presentations on their own work, and while they shared many themes in common, each brought a unique perspective. The overall video and individual videos of the event can be viewed here: Link to the recorded conference: www.spacetech.global/staying-healthy-in-space-conference-access
The panel included:
- Dr. Jennifer Fogarty, Director of Applied Health and Performance at Sophic Synergistics LLC
- Thi Hien Nguyen, Founder and Executive Director at SpaceConneX
- Dr. Liz Warren, Senior Program Director of the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory
- Dr. Marsh Cuttino, Flight Surgeon for the ZeroG Corporation
- Dr. Shawna Pandya, Director of Medical Research at the Orbital Assembly Corporation
- Dr. Ilaria Cinelli, Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, Past-President of the Aerospace Human Factors Association
- Jim Keravala, CEO & Chief Architect, OffWorld
- Dr. Egbert Edelbroek, Founder and CEO of Spaceborn United
- Dr. Paul Kamoun, Business Development, SpacePharma
- Dr. Arkadi Prokopov, CEO of Athletic HighTech S.L.
The four-hour panel was moderated by Rand Simberg, well-known author and space-industry analyst, Director of Strategic Partnerships of SpaceTech Analytics. It was diverse and deeply insightful, with topics ranging from:
- The hazards of flight into deep space
- The need for data beyond that of the few hundred individuals in excellent health who have gone into space, with data from normal people, and many more women, and the prospects for getting it from the coming age of space tourism
- Specific deleterious health effects of the space environment
- Mitigation strategies for motion sickness in parabolic flight
- Mitigation strategies for risks to health of space travelers and settlers
- The requirement for autonomy from Earth, and the benefits of virtual reality for space medicine
- What a space doctor will need to have in her medical bag
- The need for better integration between artificial intelligence and space medicine
- The problems of childbirth off planet
- Research on the ISS with promising results for health on Earth
- The need to take a holistic, integrative approach for keeping people healthy off planet
- The correlation between space illness and aging, and how fixing one will solve the other
- The benefits of hypoxic treatment for mitochondrial diseases
Overall, the event laid out the prospects for solving not just the near-term problem of keeping professional astronauts healthy, and not just the longer-term one of how to keep space settlers healthy, but the age-old one of aging and decline on our home planet. The presentations provided many investment opportunities for those who want to get in on the ground floor of this exciting field. It was a very successful first of what will be many such events in the future on this crucial topic.
About SpaceTech Analytics
SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics and investment agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector.
